Omarosa And Me

Omarosa Manigualt Newman, White House director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, and the only senior African-American staffer in the White House, announced in December she was resigning from her position, which included diversity outreach.

Omarosa’s tenure as a White House staffer has been mired in criticism and controversy, but some of the criticism might be fueled by her refusal to conform to subservient stereotypes of African-American women commonly accepted in American culture.

After Omarosa’s resignation, rumors swirled around the Beltway that she was forced to resign. In typical Omarosa fashion, however, she did not go quietly. According to various media reports, Omarosa was escorted off the white House grounds by security after she argued with Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, about her termination and attempted to gain access to the President’s private quarters to demand an explanation. Omarosa has denied these reports.

Courtesy of Pixabay CCO

Omarosa rose to fame on the Trump reality show the “Apprentice,” where she became known for her brash, aggressive, take no prisoners style. Omarosa was a force to be reckoned with; a wily, Ninja assassin in stylish black pumps; who could slay her opponents with a withering glance; or a few well-chosen insults delivered with the timing of a veteran actress.

Omarosa was perfectly cast as a reality show villain, but I think she was much more than what reality television and America expected. During her first season on the show Omarosa was interviewed about her numerous conflicts with other contestants who openly talked about disliking her, and her response was, “I did not come on this show to make friends, I came to win.”

I was surprised at her response, because we live in a country that often penalizes black women who refuse to conform to certain stereotypes prevalent in mainstream America. In her book “Fierce Angels,” professor Sheri Parks suggests that the “Mammy” stereotype, which embraces the ideal of a selfless black woman who provides love and caring for her surrogate white family still influences the roles that black women occupy today.

According to Parks, the false expectations can force black women to take on care-taking roles that deny their humanity and right to self-actualization. If, however, we refuse to conform to these expectations, like Omarosa, we are likely to face some form of societal disapproval.

If we express anger or disagreement we are often painted with “the angry black woman” stereotype. Even Michelle Obama, who sometimes expressed disapproval by the decisive tilt of her head or a stern glance was accused of being an angry black woman.

The irony is that we have more than enough reasons to express righteous anger at the ways we are treated in this country. There is no dispute that black women in America continue to experience racism, sexism and other forms of aggression. In 2017, we also joined our white sisters to tell our difficult #MeToo stories.

When Omarosa announced she was on the “Apprentice” to win and not make friends she rejected the stereotype that it was her responsibility to serve as a caretaker for others at the cost of her own ambition. I felt a delicious thrill of satisfaction. There have been many times in my life that I wanted to stand up in defiant Omarosa style, and announce how dare you treat me this way; I’ve earned the right to be here, but instead I remained silent.

During her tenure in the White House Omarosa has been repeatedly criticized for being a reality T.V. star, which is ironic in a Trump White House. It is difficult to find media reports that discuss Omarosa’s academic credentials. She, however, has a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, and a master’s degree from Howard University. Omarosa also worked on the Trump campaign and the transition team.

Media sources have reported that Omarosa earns $179,700 dollars, and that no one knows “what she does.” Reportedly, Omarosa’s salary is the same as the salaries paid to the other 21 white senior aides, but I have not seen any derisive articles complaining about the salaries of the white senior aides, or suggesting that the white aides are not entitled to their $179,700-dollar salaries. The salary seems to be an issue discussed when the subject is the African-American senior aide in the White House.

Omarosa was also criticized for a bridal party, picture taking session held at the white house last year. The appropriate security clearances were granted, so I doubt that Omarosa and her silk, chiffon, and taffeta adorned bridesmaids presented a security risk. The real issue: Omarosa had the audacity to march in the front door of the White House (and not the back) fully confident that she had the right to be there.

Some media reports have speculated that Omarosa was terminated because she failed to deliver African-American female votes to Roy Moore, the Alabama senatorial candidate accused of allegedly dating under-aged girls. I don’t think Oprah, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, or Glinda the good witch would have been able to deliver black female votes to Moore’s ill-fated campaign.

Ultimately, I think Omarosa performed the job she was permitted to do, and that it was up to the Trump White House to define the purpose and authority of the office’s diversity outreach and assign job duties accordingly.

I may not share Omarosa’s politics, but I support her right to be her fiercest self. In my writer’s imagination I see Omarosa on that final day at the White House; facing down a general; refusing to back down; causing him to tremble with fear and call for back-up; and I stand up and applaud my fierce sister.