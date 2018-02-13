Omarosa Dishes On Mike Pence: 'He Thinks Jesus Tells Him To Say Things'

Omarosa Manigault-Newman issued a dire warning about Vice President Mike Pence.

On Monday’s episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” the former White House Office of Public Liaison communications director warned her housemates that “as bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence.”

Newman said people wishing for Trump’s impeachment “may want to reconsider” their life.

“We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president,” she added. “(Pence is) extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus isn’t saying that.’”

Truth, or gameplay? @OMAROSA reveals jaw-dropping details from her time inside the White House tonight. Tune in to #BBCeleb at 8/7c, or stream it live with CBS All Access: https://t.co/HVm9HNeMLQ pic.twitter.com/hC84F8QAOP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 13, 2018

Newman also issued a warning about President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, which she claimed was “getting more and more aggressive.”

In an earlier episode, she explained to her housemates about how she’d been “haunted by tweets every single day” during her stint in the White House, which came to an acrimonious end in December 2017.