08/16/2018 01:27 pm ET

Omarosa's New Book Says Ivanka Trump Hated 'SNL' Faux Ad For 'Complicit'

The first daughter "couldn’t stop bemoaning it."
By Andy McDonald

With the release of her new book Unhinged (and various controversial audiotapes), Omarosa Manigault Newman has taken aim at President Donald Trump and his underlings.

That apparently includes family, specifically Ivanka Trump. In Unhinged, Manigault Newman details Ivanka’s reaction to a “Saturday Night Live” parody that ripped into the first daughter. In the faux ad, Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka pushes her new fragrance, “Complicit,” for the woman with values and beliefs that are easily forgotten once her father is president.

“The fragrance for the woman who could stop all this. But won’t,” the narrator says. 

In her book, Omarosa writes that Ivanka took the sketch particularly personally. “At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn’t stop bemoaning it, how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was,” Manigault Newman recalls in Unhinged. “Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke.”

