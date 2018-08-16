Omarosa Says Donald Trump Hit On Her, Too

Omarosa Manigault Newman has made a lot of striking allegations during the press tour for her new book, Unhinged, but this one comes as no great surprise. She says President Donald Trump hit on her.

Manigault Newman made the revelation Wednesday evening during an interview with Sirius XM host Joe Madison.

The former Trump White House aide and “Apprentice” candidate first suggested that the president is an equal opportunity skeeve.

“Donald Trump hits on all women. He acts inappropriately with all women,” she said.

Madison pointed out that Manigault Newman is a woman, at which point she said the president had put the moves on her.

“Yes, I’m included in that number of women who Donald Trump has said inappropriate things, has looked at inappropriately,” she said.

Manigault Newman then mentioned a passage in her book where she claims she saw Trump grab a woman and start “talking to her in inappropriate ways” at a “TV Guide” shoot.

She elaborated to Madison: “I described him as a dog off the leash because he does behave inappropriately with women. And to answer your question, yes, I have been one of them.”

As NewsOne.com points out, Manigault Newman has previously denied having any sexual relationship with Trump. In February, when she was on “Celebrity Big Brother,” reality star Brandi Glanville asked her point-blank if she ever had sex with Trump.

Manigault Newman’s response: “Hell no! Brandi! Oh my God — that is horrible!”