Omarosa Says Donald Trump Is 'Racial' But 'Not A Racist’

Omarosa Manigault Newman said that she believes President Donald Trump isn’t a racist.

In an interview with ABC’s “Nightline” on Thursday night, following her White House exit earlier in the week, the ex-communications director in the White House’s Office of Public Liaison told host Deborah Roberts that some of the things Trump does may be racially charged but that it doesn’t make him a racist.

“Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist,” the former “Apprentice” star said of the president who in August defended the “very fine people on both sides” during the Charlottesville white nationalist rally.

“The things that he says, the types of pushback that he gives, involve people of color. These are racial exchanges,” Newman said. “Yes, I will acknowledge many of the exchanges — particularly in the last six months — have been racially charged. Do we then just stop and label him as a racist? No.”

Newman, who was the only black senior adviser to the president, also acknowledged the lack of diversity in the White House, noting that often times she felt “lonely.”

“I regret that we haven’t reached the level of diversity in this administration that I strove to see,” she said.

Since turning in her resignation on Tuesday, Newman has spoken with several news outlets to tell her story. On Thursday, she denied reports in an interview with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan that White House chief of staff John Kelly fired her. After the segment aired, co-anchor Robin Roberts took a slight dig at Newman by saying “Bye, Felicia” on air.