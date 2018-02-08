Omarosa's White House Departure Is 'The Fourth Time We Let Her Go,' Spokesman Says

White House spokesman Raj Shah dismissed former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s recent disparaging comments about President Donald Trump, telling reporters during a Thursday press conference that she was forced out of the role.

“Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this was the fourth time we let her go,” Shah said, referencing Newman’s previous appearances on the reality show Trump once helmed.

— Raj Shah dismisses comments from former White House aide Omarosa Manigault on Celebrity Big Brother pic.twitter.com/EnmeXZUw3M — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 8, 2018

The comment conflicts with Newman’s past claims that she willingly resigned from the role in December.

Earlier Thursday, a clip from an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother,” on which Newman is currently starring, shows the former White House aide saying she was “haunted by tweets” working under Trump and was attacked by other members of his inner circle.

Shah said the White House is not taking her comments seriously.