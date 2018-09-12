Omarosa Manigault Newman, still hitting the press circuit for her book tour, has a theory about the identity of the author behind the earth-shattering anonymous op-ed published by The New York Times last week.

“I took some time and went back and looked through all of my emails, particularly emails out of the vice president’s office, because the first time I read the op-ed, it just seemed kind of familiar to me,” Manigault Newman told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. “After looking at memos and correspondence from the vice president’s office, I’m pretty convinced that it came from that way. Not just because of the term ‘lodestar,’ but because of the style and tone of it.”

The person she said she narrowed it down to as a likely suspect was Nick Ayers.

The former White House aide made the same suggestion on “The View” earlier this week, but elaborated on her comments, saying Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff had the “most to gain” from the publication of the piece, which described an “active resistance” inside the Trump administration.

“All of these guys work in these groups together and could see themselves as some sort of hero trying to save the country from Donald Trump, but to me Nick Ayers is the one who has the most to gain from writing this,” she continued.

Ayers, a political strategist who has served as Pence’s chief of staff since July 2017, is one of the vice president’s most trusted aides.

Pence, for his part, has denied he or any member of his staff was affiliated with the editorial, as have many other senior staffers in the White House. Officials scrambled to craft a list of suspects shortly after its publication, but no one has yet to be identified as the author.

“Let me be very clear. I’m 100 percent confident that no one on the vice president’s staff was involved in this anonymous editorial. I know my people,” Pence said Sunday during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” ’’They get up every day and are dedicated, just as much as I am, to advancing the president’s agenda and supporting everything.”

The vice president’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.