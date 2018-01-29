Reality star-turned White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is heading back to the small screen that made her famous.

The controversial former White House aide who left President Donald Trump’s administration last month amid reports that she was physically removed from the White House will join the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

The special winter celebrity edition of the show will premiere on CBS on Feb. 7.

Newman joins a cast comprised of fellow “Celebrity Apprentice” alums as well as former contestants of “Dancing With The Stars,” per Entertainment Weekly. Fellow cast members include Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, “American Pie” star Shannon Elizabeth and former NBA player Metta World Peace, among others.