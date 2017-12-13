Omarosa Manigault Newman Resigns From White House

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the controversial White House aide picked by President Donald Trump, has resigned.

Newman resigned on Tuesday, White House officials told multiple outlets. She will continue her job until Jan. 20.

“We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

WH confirms Omarosa has resigned. pic.twitter.com/F56UMzh4NF — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017

Newman appeared on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice” and later on the sequel “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Although the official White House statement is that she resigned, multiple sources are reporting that Newman had to be physically removed from the White House grounds after being fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

“She was very upset and said she wanted to speak to the president,” reporter April Ryan with American Urban Radio Networks reported. “According to sources, Gen. Kelly said the president was already informed and he signed off [on her firing].”

Newman allegedly began acting “very vulgar” and eventually had to be escorted from the premises. She was “physically dragged and escorted off the campus,” a White House source told The Wall Street Journal.

Trump named her director of African-American outreach during his presidential campaign. In the White House, she served as director of communications for the White House Public Liaison Office. But in a November interview with The Daily Beast, Newman largely avoided the topic of what her job actually entailed. She instead talked about planning her wedding to the Rev. John Allen Newman.

During an August panel at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans, the audience laughed at Newman after she said she “fights on the front lines every day.”

The resignation comes at what may be the start of other departures from the White House, according to CBS.

Newman made the highest recorded salary allowable during her time at the White House, according to The Daily Beast: $179,700 per year.