Omarosa Claims Trump Has 'Mental Decline That Could Not Be Denied'

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the reality TV star and former White House official, claims she spotted “mental decline” in her former boss.

An excerpt of her upcoming book, Unhinged, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, described her reaction to seeing President Donald Trump’s May 2017 interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.

“Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish. He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next,” Manigault-Newman wrote.

Trump had been prepped to say former FBI Director James Comey was fired on the recommendation of the Department of Justice and not because of the Russia investigation, Manigault-Newman claimed, but that’s not what he said in the interview.

“I was going to fire Comey, knowing there was no good time to do it,” Trump said. “And, in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election.’” In the book excerpt, Manigault-Newman wrote:

“While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain. His mental decline could not be denied. Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff. But I knew something wasn’t right.”

Manigault-Newman served as director of communications for the office of public liaison for the White House for much of last year, but was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly in December. She had to be “physically dragged and escorted off the campus,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Manigault-Newman later appeared on the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother” and said she would never vote for Trump again “in a million years.”