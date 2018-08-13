Omarosa Releases New Tape Of Trump Appearing Unaware She Was Fired

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Monday released a second recording from her time at the White House, purportedly of President Donald Trump appearing unaware that chief of staff John Kelly had fired her.

#Breaking: @OMAROSA provides @NBCNews with this exclusive excerpt of a recording of a phone call that she says she received from President Trump the day after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. pic.twitter.com/OJe47RdcDC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018

“Nobody even told me about it,” Trump says in the recording of a phone call that Newman says is from the day after she was fired. “I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that. Goddammit. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

The short audio aired ahead of a “Today” show interview with Newman on Monday, part of a publicity tour for Tuesday’s release of her book about her time at the White House, Unhinged.

Newman, in a combative interview on “Today,” dodged questions about whether Trump was lying on the phone call, saying that she was “not certain.” She added that Trump, in general, is “absolutely” a serial liar, but said she “never expected him to lie to the country.”

She said she was locked in a room before Kelly told her she was fired, and characterized the meeting as “false imprisonment.”

“It’s not acceptable for four men to take a woman into a room, lock the door and tell her ‘wait,’ and tell her that she cannot leave,” she said. “It also is unacceptable to not allow her to have her lawyer or her counsel, and the moment I said ‘I would like to leave’ and they said I can’t go, it became false imprisonment.”

Newman said on Sunday that she believed Trump knew about her firing. She added that the president “probably instructed General Kelly to do it so that he could keep his hands clean. ... I’m wondering, is he being sincere?”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Newman’s latest tape and comments.

Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, claimed without evidence on Monday that Newman likely broke the law by making the recordings.

“Donald Trump made her. What kind of ingratitude is this? You can tell from the tape, he thought she resigned,” Giuliani said on “Fox and Friends.”

On Sunday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the tape of what Newman said was Kelly firing her in the White House Situation Room. Sanders called Newman a “disgruntled former White House employee.”

Newman, a former contestant on Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” who was fired from her White House communications post in December, has made headlines ahead of the book’s release.

She wrote in excerpts from the book released last week that Trump repeatedly used a racist slur during filming of “The Apprentice.”