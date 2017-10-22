Budget Chief Raises Possibility Of Trump Agreeing To Obamacare Subsidy Deal

WASHINGTON ― Office of Management and Budget chief Mick Mulvaney suggested on Fox News Sunday that President Donald Trump could back a bipartisan deal on making certain reimbursement payments to insurers if he also got other, smaller changes to the health care system.

Asked if the deal between the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee ― Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) ― would hurt economic growth projections, Mulvaney was emphatic that it would not.

Summoning the voice of Trump, Mulvaney said the president would accept making those payments if he got something in return. “Give us more ability” to ease regulations on insurance offered through associations, Mulvaney said. “Give us more ability to sell [insurance] across state lines. Give us more ability to expand health savings accounts.”

While those changes weren’t part of the Alexander-Murray deal, Democrats may be able to support them if it meant Trump would sign off on the agreement. Mulvaney’s comments may also signal that the administration believes the president could have to support the accord in the end anyway, particularly if Democrats make passage of a year-end spending bill contingent on the Alexander-Murray deal.

Trump repeatedly flip-flopped on the agreement last week, going from opposing the so-called Cost Sharing Reductions, to saying he knew of the deal and supported it, to saying he couldn’t get behind the agreement ― all in the span of 24 hours.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) last week said he opposed the agreement.

The Alexander-Murray deal would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to accept more state applications for waivers of certain Affordable Care Act provisions in exchange for the government making the insurance reimbursement payments for two more years for plans that cover low-income people.