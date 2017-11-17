Omni Hotel Chicago: Perfect Christmas Gift Package

Experience Breakfast With Santa at American Girl and an Overnight at Omni Hotel Chicago

American Girl

The Omni Hotel Chicago is offering an American Girl Breakfast with Santa package this holiday season. This special package will allow you and your daughter to experience luxurious accommodations in the Governor Suite and transportation in a Rolls Royce to the American Girl store for breakfast with Santa.

Omni Hotel Chicago

Omni Chicago Hotel recently completed a 11 million dollar renovation that includes upgrades to all public spaces, plus newly appointed guest suites. They also re-imagined 10 specialty suites for travelers who desire even more space to spread out and relax in style. Their new designs embrace the iconic architecture within Chicago, the redesign highlights historical elements of Louis Sullivan's intricate sketches and the Chicago School's building materials.

Besides the luxurious stay in the Governor Suite, these accommodations include complimentary valet parking, personal shopper at the American Girl Place®, breakfast for two with Santa, and luxury transportation in a Rolls Royce courtesy of Windy City Limousine.

Rols Royce

In addition, in your suite you will receive an American Girl doll pajama set with slippers, bedtime book and fold-out bed for the doll to take home and a Omni doll robe. Guest will also experience 676 Restaurant and Chef Josh’s culinary ability as they will have a VIP suite treat amenity in their suite along with a food and beverage credit.

676 Restaurant

There is also complimentary valet parking and late checkout. The price of this experience is $699. The package must be booked by November 27, 2017 and the two dates of availability are December 2nd through 3rd , 2017 and December 9th through 10th, 2017.