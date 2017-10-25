Paulo Fernandes & Baby

The healing power of dogs has been known to exist for centuries. Direct descendants from wolves, the mutual attraction between canines and humans goes way back to the time we started living in settlements. According to Marion Schwartz, in her book A History of Dogs in the Early Americas, dogs were the first animals to take up residence with people and the only animals found in human societies all over the world. And for the past twelve thousand years dogs have played an integral part in human lives. Research shows that petting a dog helps decrease stress hormones, regulate breathing, lower blood pressure and release oxytocin- the hormone related with bonding and affection. In both dog and human.

Paulo Fernandes and Baby are a perfect illustration of this connection. Paulo and Baby are much more than just the binominal human/ dog.

He is one of the most loved, charismatic and entertaining voices in Portugal. The host that brightens up the mornings of M80 radio and a tv host for Sporting Tv. She’s his Baby. His partner in making a difference in the world. Together they share a bond. They share love. And together they spread joy, love and service across all the lives they touch. Children. Senior citizens. Other dogs. Together they work with charities that serve children with mental and physical disabilities. And children with cancer.

For those who know Paulo Fernandes, his energy, generosity and good humor are contagious. Married to portuguese singer Lara Afonso, one the most beautiful voices in the world of music, a lot has happened in Paulo’s and Baby’s lives ever since this interview. Ten months ago, the family expanded with the sweetest melody of their lives: the arrival of a beautiful baby girl.

However the bond between Paulo and Baby is everlasting.

And the rest? The rest is a story yet to be unfolded.

On Air With Paulo Fernandes & Baby

Is there a life before Baby and a life after Baby?

Of course. She’s my baby. My best friend. Thanks to Baby, I started training other dogs and came closer to other realities and other worlds. Yes, there’s a life before and a life after Baby. She takes a lot of hours of my life (laughs). She also allowed me to get to know the beautiful reality of dogs and how to treat dogs, how to really train a dog. Also how to make a dog useful. Because dogs are much happier when they feel useful. I can guarantee you that. Working with Baby made me realize how we are thousands of light years away from other countries where I’ve been in what concerns the relationship human/dog. Light years away!

Did Baby change your relationship with Voice, your other dog?

In a way, we can say that she has. Voice was already with Lara. He was chosen for Lara. By Lara. So he will always be Lara’s dog. The relationship I have with Baby is, obviously, very different from the one I have with Voice. I wanted to do a very specific work with Baby. But I started to read Voice’s behaviors better, to look at Voice’s needs in another way and find better ways to help him.

What kind of work do you do with Baby?

It’s an amazing work. Basically I train her to be a balanced dog. A balanced dog is a dog that can be in one place without barking. Without whinning. Relaxed. Calm. That training that makes her being a balanced dog, gives me confidence and allows me to work with children, which was something that I really wanted to do. I love those two realms - children and dogs. This work I do with Baby allows me to offer children fantastic moments interacting with animals. In the way they learn how to touch a dog, in the way they learn to hug a dog. And then if you add to that a few tricks (I mean behaviors because what people call tricks are learned and trained behaviors. Tricks are in the circus) and stories, you can make children very happy employing Baby.

Stories?

Yes, small stories that we make up related to dogs. We say: “Now Baby is going to pretend that she’s very sleepy” And at my sign, Baby drops to the side and pretends to faint. Another: “Baby is feeling very lazy and needs me to help her walk,” I make the sign and she comes under my legs, puts her little paws on top of my feet and walks with me. Simple stories that kids love. They go like: “Wow! How did that happen?”. And that’s how we know that for at least an hour or so we made a difference in the lives of those children. We work with children with mental and physical disabilities and children with cancer and what we do is adapt the dog to the needs of children. Sometimes the simple presence of the dog, makes the child very happy. We work with charities like Fundação do Gil and IPO.