...on beauty

“She doesn’t have to try very hard to be beautiful.

But it’s not because of her skin or hair or body. It’s not because of her nails or teeth or attire. It has zero to do with accessories.

No.

It’s the quiet okayness she has with herself; the way she can soften herself into the world around her - the line of separation between her and her surroundings fades the more you’re around her.

If there’s a light in you, she’ll find it.

If there’s hope in your heart, she’ll nurture it.

Her smile isn’t forced.

It’s a reflection of the spirit within her, but she’s wise enough to know it’s not her own.

-courtney norris