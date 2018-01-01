On Being A Digital Nomad Over Sixty (Video)

The idea of being a professional vagabond naturally attracts the public, but many believe being a digital nomad is only for the young.

According to Hollywood, 60-year-olds are boring, conservative and scatter-brained. In reality, many in the 60-something age group are not content to sit quietly watching television all day. Most want to experience everything the world has to offer.

In simple terms, a digital nomad is a person who travels the world while using technology to manage businesses and exploring passions. When most think about ‘digital nomads,' they picture young, vibrant persons with technological expertise and nerves wrapped in steel.

When explored, a digital nomadic lifestyle is perfect for older adults. Many have gone beyond traditional roles as parents and employees. We have flexibility — the most consequential commodity.

Not Always Cheap

Young nomads enjoy extolling the financial virtues of long-term travel. Many list their expenses in a blog and brag about how they get by on just a few cents a day — or close to it. That's nice. My wife wants to have a private apartment with a king-sized bed, air conditioning, a pool and a svelte twenty-something pool boy to bring drinks poolside. Call her a princess, but I enjoy it. I can loll about in luxury and blame her.

Many places on the planet are not as expensive as more developed nations, but even "Western" style services can be pricey. The Mandarin Oriental in Jakarta is cheaper than the same hotel in Washington D.C., but it's not ‘cheap.' Some young nomads may be happy to stay in a hostel dorm; we're not.

We eat in the trendy restaurants, but food in gourmet grocery stores and take full advantage of services aimed at the tourists. Don't skip out on the tourism and sightseeing opportunities. The side trips come with a price tag, and there may be pressure to maximize your time visiting somewhere new. Remember though; you don't have to bust the bank.

Insurance

When you read the blogs of many young travelers, you find they don't include numerous items:

Health Insurance,

Life Insurance,

Disability Insurance,

Renters Insurance (Required for Umbrella),

A Personal Articles Floater,

Non-owner Automobile Insurance,

An Umbrella Liability Policy, Or

A Medical Evacuation Policy.

If a young nomad mentions insurance at all, it's a cheap travel insurance policy that offers almost zero coverage. Pass on the insurance and risk assets or opt for an expat medical plan and save.

Medical Care Is Not Created Equal

Older nomads often have medical issues. Medical tests vary from nation to nation, and less developed lands don't have the technology required to run various tests. Young nomads often praise the medical care overseas, but most of them don't have tangled medical challenges and haven't taken the time to test the limits of the health-care systems in those places.

Even without medical issues, preferences may be to get routine medical testing in a more developed nation. Colonoscopies and mammograms aren't fun, no matter where. I think they are less fund in Laos, Cambodia or Bolivia.

Strong Backs For Backpacks

One geriatric pilgrim used his backpack for three weeks before he chucked it and purchased a rolling carry-on bag. "I'm happier now, and my bag zooms through airports," he said.

While younger nomads cheer the value of the backpack and claims they become nimble while walking on uneven terrain, older nomads can let the porter carry the bag to a waiting car, and the doorman takes it to the room.

Prescriptions A Hassle

Older nomads have glasses and may take multiple prescriptions. Even with ‘international coverage,' challenges in reimbursement can occur. Often the drugs are cheap enough that older nomads don't care. However, if the medicine is expensive or baffling to find, then there will be hoops for jumping. Don't even think about mailing drugs which is often prohibited by mailing regulations and statutes.

Bargain Airfares Don't Come With a First-Class Seat

Flying in the back can make a person sore and cranky. It's nicer to fly up front in a lie-flat seat and get a good meal. Older nomads often can pay for business or first-class flights with points. While that habit may block some of the bargains bragged about by younger nomads, a traveler can still decide if they're willing to swap economizing for being wedged into a seat. No requirement to fly up front exists. It's one of those topics not discussed by many, but it may become crucial.

Hassle Free Immigration

Talk to almost any frequent, international traveler and the conversation will turn to the need for onward flight tickets, visas, and proof of employment or assets. An older nomad tends to be waved through immigration since they are seen as precisely the type of visitors most nations want: quiet, peaceful and willing to leave some cash. While younger nomads tell scary stories about border crossings, older folks are often welcomed with open arms.

There is a great deal of online advice for new digital nomads. While not all have financial resources to travel as much as we want, we are free to follow our individual courses.

Money is the first challenge most older nomads mention. Getting to places like Buenos Aires, Bali or Barcelona may be expensive, but even then there are ways to save. Once at the destatization it's common to find living expenses are less than expected.

Explore Ancient Corners Unafraid

Fear is a culprit that keeps more older nomads from traveling than money concerns. What we may lack in finances, we make up for in life's seasoning.

We have decades of experience to support us. New nomads be amazed how often younger nomads come to us for advice.

Is the lifestyle for everyone? No. But if more people would step out of the comfort zone and at least do some research, then additional older nomads will take to the road and explore ancient corners of the planet.

Jerry Nelson is an American freelance writer now living the expat life in South America. His work has appeared in some of the planet's largest -- and most respected -- media outlets, both under his own name and others' as he frequently ghost writes. Never far from his coffee and Marlboros, Jerry is always interested in discussing future work opportunities. Email him at jandrewnelson2@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter.