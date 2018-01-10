On Fashion's Chessboard, Toney Bellissimo Makes His Next Move

I’ve often found myself fascinated by designer Toney Bellissimo's chess-oriented marketing theme. It reflects the reality of New York City’s high-stakes garment industry, in which purveyors of the clothier’s art must always be thinking ahead of the game. “I’m always looking forward,” Toney tells me, “I’m creating new looks every day.” While weekending in the fabulous Fire Island Pines last summer, I got a glimpse of Toney’s streetwear collection, including baseball hats and T-shirts, modeled by international popstar Aaron Paul, during an impromptu photo shoot by photographer Billy Hess, with makeup by Mark De Alwis. The carefree, easygoing logo designs stood out, and although the items were casual (Toney even has a line of jeans, for that sunny day along the pier, or brunch at your favorite sidewalk café), they evoked a sense of chic, urbane style. “I try to create a grown, sexy look,” Toney tells me, “and I’m constantly refining my collections”. The Toms River, NJ, designer, a tall, sophisticated artist with his own set of rules, is the image of the hip, trendy couturier you see on the catwalk in fashion capitals like New York, Milan, or Paris.

“Unity is my theme,” Toney rhapsodizes, and this was abundantly apparent at the recent Agenda NYC fashion exhibit, which showcased his latest wares, right down to the carbon-fiber jacket with his signature chessmen logo. Whether you’re looking for hoodies, belts, women’s wear, or other everyday styles, Toney has something that will make your dailywear extraordinary. In keeping with his philosophy of unifying diverse groups of people through his creations, the young fashionista is steadily making his imprint on the industry. The chess-piece logo evokes “intelligence, creativity, and structure,” and the interwoven argyle motif depicts the brand’s “style and class”, making it a standout label among countless others.

Now, indie designers, especially in the New York City area, are ubiquitous, and I see the collections of dozens of these aspiring entrepreneurs each time I cover New York Fashion Week (NYFW). However, Toney’s acumen in making mundane, off-duty apparel exciting, captured my notice straightaway. There’s a calculated brilliance in the way he artfully positions his work, like a grandmaster with his rooks and queen, on the arcane playing field that is the clothing trade. Whether he’s debuting a new lineup at Small Boutique Fashion Week, or reimagining functionality and aesthetics, Toney is beginning to steal a march on the fashion world.