On The Brink

California’s energy infrastructure on the edge of the abyss

California has been a leader on climate change, and for that our policy makers deserve praise. While other states fretted over the politics, we came together to pass bipartisan bills, and our regulatory agencies stood up and enforced them. We now lead the nation in reducing emissions, proving that real change is possible when we work together.

But while we’ve been making progress in this area, structural flaws in our existing regulatory framework have widened into cracks. And in recent months, several of them have worsened to the point that they are eroding the foundation of California’s energy system, threatening to bankrupt our major utilities and destroy the basis for the safe, affordable power we all rely on.

Recent newspaper headlines tell the story — for the second time in less than 20 years, California’s utilities have been pushed to the financial brink. In the past few weeks, they have lost billions of dollars of market capitalization.

Three policy quirks, each of which started as a small wrinkle in an otherwise well thought-out plan, have grown into major problems that must be dealt with if we are to keep our power system on track and responsive to a changing energy future.

The first has to do with Community Choice Aggregation, a policy that allows entire cities and counties to move away from a utility and attempt to purchase their own power on the open market. CCAs have cropped up in wealthy communities like Marin, where they promise more green power and then automatically enroll all local customers in their plan. They then pay only 65 percent of the cost of power that the utility had purchased for those customers — and add the remaining 35 percent to the bills of non-CCA customers. This unfairly shift costs to customers in other communities who end up paying more.

CCAs have also disrupted California’s Integrated Resource Plan — our state’s framework to ensure we have enough power for everyone and meet our renewable goals. By splintering into many tiny entities, CCAs make it all but impossible to track what kind of power is being used where and the levels of associated emissions. Our regulators and legislators know that under current policy, CCAs are unfair to regular customers and that fragmenting the system undermines our ability to work together towards a clean energy future — but they have done nothing to rein them in.

Policymakers also know that utility power customers are paying more than their fair share to cover the costs of those who have rooftop solar — and this is a second source of inequity among our energy policies. Our current Net Energy Metering policy allows rooftop customers to be paid back at extremely generous rates for the power they put into the grid, creating tiny or non-existent bills for them. But that doesn’t mean they’re not using traditional power — it just means they’re generating more than they use during the day, and relying on traditional power at night. Rooftop customers also aren’t paying to maintain poles, wires, and other components of the grid — even though they use them regularly. The utilities essentially function as a free backup battery for them.

This went without much outcry when rooftop solar panels were few and far between — but as they proliferate (mainly among homeowners in wealthy communities), more and more Californians are being fleeced. Bills for regular customers are going up to cover what the rooftop customers are not required to pay. And in many cases, they are subsidizing not the actual solar customers but the investment banks that have bought the leases the customers entered into when the panels were installed. This puts unnecessary financial stress on the monthly budgets of hardworking families across the state, and on the system overall. A legislative fix to make the system fair should be made immediately.

Most recently and most seriously, regulators and legislators have ignored the catastrophic implications of California's policy of inverse condemnation with strict liability. Under the law, if utility equipment is found to have caused a fire, the utility is automatically liable for the damage – even if they were not negligent and followed all best practices for avoiding fires.

As unseasonably hot weather and wind events bore down on the state in the late summer, the most devastating wildfires on record broke out in both northern and southern California. Because of the inverse condemnation/strict liability flaw, the state’s utilities and their customers may be on the hook for all the damages associated with them — and it could push them into bankruptcy, undermining the reliability, safety and affordability of California’s power supply.

Regulators and legislators will privately concede that inverse condemnation is a terrible, one-size-fits-all policy that creates a disincentive for investors to provide utilities with the capital they need to survive. San Diego Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are all facing hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars of liability despite doing nothing wrong, and having worked hard to prevent fires and other disasters. Legislators and regulators know that the doctrine of inverse condemnation with strict liability is flawed, and they know that enforcing it is both unfair and could cause real disruption to our state’s economy— but they have not acted.