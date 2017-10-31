The week after Election Day last November, I decided to head to Mexico to surround myself with people who’d be at least as horrified and scared as I was about what had just happened. What I found in Mérida, the capital and largest city in Yucatán, was a thriving community filled with superb restaurants and echoes of the rich Mayan culture.

Once a playground and home of the wealthy, many of the grand haciendas have fallen into disrepair, creating a modern ruin of sorts. Some have now been restored into elegant boutique hotels like Casa Azul where I stayed. Soaring ceilings and equally dramatic furniture give off a regal vibe as does a bathroom that’s about the size of my living room at home. This is coupled with the kind of warm service you find at an upscale B&B.

Dining in Mérida is a similarly inviting experience. Apoala, which is centrally located and provides a great view for free outdoor performances, could thrive as a mediocre tourist trap. Instead they deliver an inventive wide-ranging menu that features excellent ceviche and other local specialties. The mezcal here is a must. It’s clay distilled (a practice the persists from hundreds of years ago) and has rich peaty notes. The waiter poured three tiny drops in my hands first to smell and then set shot glasses on the table. The high arching pour is reminiscent of the way cider is served in the Basque country in Spain and adds to the drama and anticipation.

My other favorite meal was at La Tradicion, a restaurant with a casual atmosphere that belies the serious cooking of chef David Cetina. He offers tours of a local market (a chaotic blend of farmer and flea) that includes tastes of items from his shopping list and a window into his cooking style. He jokes that his black bean dip is “Mexican caviar.” In reality, it’s more ecstatically savory than raw fish eggs could ever be. The lunch feast he prepares is worthy of the plane ticket alone. I wash it down with chaya, a cocktail made with green veggies and tequila that seamlessly melds the best virtues of a healthy smoothie with a cocktail. I convince myself that they contain unique restorative properties and have several.

My greatest memory though is watching the ancient Mayan ballgame Pok Ta Pok in the town square. Think of a meld of volleyball and football and then imagine the ball being set on fire. Two teams of bare-chested men in tribal attire face off on a cobblestone court around a pedestal with a vertical hoop. The goal of getting it through the circular opening is complicated in the last round when the ball is lit on fire. The players continue to throw and catch the ball, never holding onto it long enough for the flames to scald them.