On the Culture Front: Music from the Underground, Part 18

Zaritza crafts full-throated pop songs wrapped in lush electronic orchestration that draws on her classical background. The Russian-American’s self-titled debut album reminds of Ellie Goulding in the way it uses a pop structure to explore darker themes. On the opening of “Burn into Me” the dramatic tension is introduced with the elegant rumble of a bow brushing strings. It builds to a crescendo as she sings “I want you all to myself; no one can ever be yours. Burn into Me.” Ominous high-pitched strings and a stark chord progression highlight that this isn’t the typical love song. Meanwhile, “Talk Show Host” is driven by an effects ridden piano-based riff that descends down the scale in catchy fashion with an unmistakably moody sheen.

Beginning with a flurry of synth notes punctuated by percussive guitar strums, Sinoptik’s new single, “Standalone Syndrome,” lays a heavy sonic footprint. The Ukrainian band has opened for Marilyn Manson and shreds with same kind of intensity. Displaced by war in their home city, the metal trio plays with a focused drive, which ignites the track. Ghosts are mentioned throughout but they are of the internal variety instead of the supernatural. The kind of traumatizing memories that linger within even as they fade in the face of the present reality.

Sevilla-born flamenco singer Elena Andujar takes the high-spirited feel of the genre and filters it through a backdrop of electronic dance music on “Flamenco in Time.” The result is a double concentration akin to putting a few shots of espresso in a cup of coffee. The beats fly with a persistent fury while the vocal phrasing is similarly paced. Instead of contrast, we mostly get a constant build of tempo. The best moments are when a space opens up for a trumpet interlude. This happens in the early moments of the opening track, “Una Vez Mas,” and also during the genre-defying cover of the sultry classic “Fever” by Eddie Cooley and Otis Blackwell. Ron Haynes’ trumpet imbues the song with brassy jazz flourishes that put a gentle break on the flamenco’s undying momentum.

LA-based Zeistencroix have the kind of grand ominous name that would suggest they are a metal band. Song titles like “Valley of Death” on their new EP “Gemini” further that perception. But there are whimsical synth riffs tucked between the quietly menacing vocals of Orlando Draven who also squeezes in some lighter, melodically driven guitar riffs between the metal chords. Songs like “Saturated” and “Dantes” descend into the scream-throttled depths of the genre. By the time the final track, “Rage,” comes on it feels like Draven has grown horns. For being little more than a one-man-band (Santi Rivillas plays drums), the tracks are quite well constructed and produced, but they lack the nuance of “Valley of Death.” It’s in reconciling his duality of impulses that Draven’s Zeistencroix is at its most dynamic.