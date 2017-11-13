On the Culture Front: People, Places and Things, Queens of the Stone Age and More

Queens of the Stone Age played an exhilarating set at Madison Square Garden the other week culled from two decades of songs and drawing heavily from their latest, “Villains.” Hearing the songs live put into clearer focus the evolutionary progress of the band and how they might be stepping into their finest iteration yet. “Domestic Animals,” a song as unabashedly melodic as it is a thrashing anthem, was a particular highlight. The stage was filled with thin vertical panels that bent and swayed as Josh Homme playfully swatted them. He also had more than a few non-sequiturs. My favorite happened early in the set: “Take your pants off, it’s Saturday night,” he roared to an enthusiastic crowd on an unseasonably warm Tuesday.

The following week on Halloween, I caught the singular act that is Diamanda Galás. With an operatic voice, classical piano chops and the soul of a punk misfit, Galás defies categorization to the delight of her devoted fans. The packed crowd at the new Brooklyn venue Murmrr was pin drop quiet through the 75-minute set, exhaling perfuse applauds and wails in-between songs. The exception was a man sitting directly behind me who broke down in tears and audible sobs towards the end of the show. Of all the concerts I’ve been to, this was a first. Part séance, part recital and part visceral light show, witnessing the experimental soprano perform is an experience like no other. Her vocal lines constantly subvert traditional melodic structure, sometimes obscuring language altogether. The stage was lit like a vampiric lair, and Galás sat at a 9ft concert grand for the show’s duration accompanying herself with a bassy rumble of notes. It sounded like she tuned the piano down an octave to evoke a sonic underworld.

There’s a great new documentary, “Icarus,” on Netflix that focuses on Russian doping in the Olympics. It plays like a thriller and walks a line between the personal and investigative. Filmmaker Bryan Fogel stumbles into the scandal as he’s trying to make a “Supersize Me-esqe” film uses his body to document the effects of doping in the wake of Lance Armstrong’s scandal. He’s referred to Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov to monitor his progress, but the Russian doctor proves to be of greater value than Fogel could have ever imagined. Part of what makes “Icarus” so satisfying is that it feels like we’re discovering the story as he does. This organic momentum endears the audience to both men who form an unlikely friendship as the story sheds light on Putin’s shadowy cheating ways and illuminates our understanding of his capacity for election meddling without ever addressing it.

Before the screening I attended a party at newly opened The Pool Lounge in the dramatic space that once housed the iconic Four Seasons restaurant. You can peak at the legendary pool from the bar’s secluded mezzanine perch. The space combines the plush coziness of a five-star hotel with the creative precision of an understated and confident cocktail menu. The dozen plus drinks are the work of barman Thomas Waugh and named after each one’s dominant ingredient. My favorite, Jalapeño, features the whole pepper wedged on top of a martini glass but the taste of this clear concoction is far subtler. The spice is tempered under layers of tequila, sherry and cucumber that bring out the earthiness of the pepper. It’s the kind of drink you could nurse through a long conversation.