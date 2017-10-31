On The Edge Of Tragedy New York Carries On

This afternoon, a group of my colleagues and I were huddled in a conference room when what started as an annoyance — police, fire and ambulance sirens passing the building (we couldn’t hear the sound of our own voices but this is New York and this sort of noise pollution is common, so we carried on) — quickly unfolded as our nation’s latest terrorist incident. Down the block on a path that many in the office use for lunchtime strolls, Sayfullo Saipov killed eight people with a truck.

Tragedy is weird when you are close to it. It’s much more quotidian than cinematic. The last hour of my workday was filled with people on phones confirming to their families that they were safe. A type of peer-to-peer journalism interrupted the end-of-day email flurry. Deskmates debated how many people had died; did the assailant have a gun or not; were the subways working or would they have to plan alternative routes home; was the assailant White or Muslim (the news cycle, many concurred, would be driven by this fact alone).

Outside the office, in the little Triangle-Below-Canal, New York was much the same. Despite the sections of lower Manhattan blocked off by the police, the edge of today’s tragedy didn’t seem any different than normal New York rush hour, just a bit busier, more congested.

The beautiful thing about New Yorkers is that, even when the news vans and Youtube reporters thronged Murray, Warren and Chambers streets with their cameras and cameraphones and makeshift microphones, they continued living their lives with little disruption. The tragedy didn’t deter the lady walking her dog down Murray Street amidst the blinding lights of police cars. It didn’t stop the parents of Tribeca from chasing their sugarcrazed, costumed children trick-or-treating down Greenwich Street (my favorite was a tiny preschooler in an oversized Goku costume). And it certainly didn’t stop the line at a nearby Shake Shack from stretching out the door. Some of New York’s finest sat at tables, exhausted from a long day keeping lower Manhattan safe, eating burgers, slurping shakes and laughing at each others jokes.

New York will mourn with the families of those who lost their lives today. Of course it will. And many of us who were close-by at the very edge of this tragedy will reflect deeply on our own mortality, the importance of our families and our values. Still, in a time where many of us have lost hope in our country, when we doubt the direction in which we find ourselves, we should take comfort in how New York handled today’s terrorist attack. New York’s refusal to let terrorism stop it from enjoying life shows a mettle our country needs.