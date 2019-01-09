Paris' First Nude Restaurant Closes For Lack Of Business

Paris’ first nude restaurant has gone belly up just a year after opening its doors.

When O’Naturel opened in December 2017, the concept seemed an easy sell: Instead of dressing up, diners would dress down. Way down. Like to their bare essentials.

Once naked, customers could enjoy a three-course dinner with foie gras, lobster, snails, lamb or scallops for $58 ― a price that even skinflints could love.

All the restaurant personnel remained clothed.

Despite getting worldwide attention, the clothing-optional café is going bust, according to TheLocal.

O’Naturel owners Mike and Stephane Saada posted a statement on its website announcing that the in-the-buff bistro will close for good on Feb. 16.