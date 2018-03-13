Once-Paralyzed Singer Makes Katy Perry Weep On 'American Idol'

David Francisco just sang his way to Hollywood ― and into Katy Perry’s heart on Monday’s “American Idol.”

Before his audition, Francisco, 25, explained how he moved to Nashville for his music and was hit by a car, paralyzing him below the waist. But he eventually regained some movement in his legs and reconnected with an old friend who became the love of his life.

Francisco’s powerful backstory and solid rendering of “Isn’t She Lovely” on acoustic guitar reduced Perry, a judge, to a puddle of tears. “I’m just losing it,” she said.

Then the contestant heard the words he perhaps wanted to hear most: “You’re going to Hollywood,” meaning he advanced to the next stage in Tinseltown.