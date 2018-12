Ryan Reynolds ’ Deadpool heroically takes down the Nickelback haters in a new promo for “ Once Upon A Deadpool ” ― the PG-13 version of “Deadpool 2” that opens Wednesday.

“Wonder Years” alum Fred Savage, who appears in the family-friendly cut, tells Deadpool in the clip that the much-maligned rock band is “ear garbage.” Deadpool responds by firing off a list of Nickelback’s accomplishments, shaming Savage into a very moving act of contrition.