'One Day At A Time' Trailer Reveals New Season Will Tackle Xenophobia

The Alvarez family will soon be bringing the laughs ― and the feels ― to Netflix once again.

The streaming service released a trailer on Thursday for Season 2 of “One Day At A Time,” which follows single mom and Army vet Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) as she raises her two children with the help of her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno).

All three generations of the Cuban-American family tackled some big changes last season, which included a coming-out arc for Penelope’s daughter and a storyline about divorce. The show doesn’t seem to be shying away from big topics in its second season, either, as the trailer shows Penelope’s son, Alex, dealing with xenophobic comments.

In the trailer, Penelope enters the apartment with Alex and tells the family he punched another kid. When it comes time for Alex to explain himself, he says that the other boy had used the terms “beaner” and “wetback” ― derogatory expressions often used against Latino immigrants.

“One Day At A Time” is a reboot of Norman Lear’s 1970s sitcom of the same name. Netflix first did a 13-episode straight-to-series order for the show in January 2016, and the remake featuring a Latino family debuted a year later. The entire second season will be available Jan. 26.