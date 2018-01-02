One [New Year] Resolution To rule Them All

“You die only once, but you live every day”. Last month, a dear patient of mine, who has a habit of coming in for his appointments armed with interesting anecdotes and amusing quips to lighten up my day, made this remark at the end of the visit in response to my dietary instructions. It made me think, that living as we do on a day-to-day basis, working, struggling, doing things we are programmed to do, may more often than not, come short of the balance in life we truly strive to achieve.

Brian Dyson, Coca Cola CEO (1986-91) once said, “Imagine life as a game in which you are juggling some five balls in the air. You name them - work, family, health, friends and spirit - and you're keeping all of these in the air. You will soon understand that work is a rubber ball. If you drop it, it will bounce back. But the other four balls - family, health, friends and spirit - are made of glass. If you drop one of these, they will be irrevocably scuffed, marked, nicked, damaged or even shattered. They will never be the same. You must understand that and strive for balance in your life.”

What we fail to achieve is that as we pursue countless personal goals, ideals and aspirations, we fail to pay attention to what matters most, often not realizing it until it is too late. If anyone has seen the creative and highly entertaining TED Talk by Dan Thurmon (YouTube), providing a visual element to the Dyson analogy, one realizes that while it may be possible to balance and juggle all responsibilities staying in one place, we soon realize that we are not going anywhere. He equates this juggling act as not something one does standing still, but while riding a unicycle. It is this visual that makes us realize that in order to keep our balance and still manage to juggle effectively, the only option we have is to move forward. We cannot let our responsibilities slow our evolution into something we are meant to be. As Max De Pree said so aptly, “We cannot become what we want to be by remaining what we are.”

But life is not meant to be a stage for a juggling act. Humans are far more complex than balls of glass and rubber; life’s ebbs and flows never follow any predictable patterns. There is a formidable space between black and white that is gray, and where most of life happens. We can neither focus on all our responsibilities at all times and nor can we ignore any of them at any given time. While it may seem like a “Catch-22”, it is not about maintaining perfect balance but about maintaining the rhythm. It is not about equal distribution of time for all our responsibilities all the time, but about equitable dispersion of our attention “over” time.

The realities of our lifestyles demand for our full and uninterrupted attention to our professions. In an era of seizing the competitive advantage, we have to be at the top of our game. Careers demand growth and with that come laurels, titles and promotions that not only are satisfying at a very personal level, but also translate directly into dollars and cents. But where does this all end? Success does not have a ceiling. It is so easy to get mesmerized by the soaring rubber ball representing our work that we fail to keep our eyes on the rest: family, friends, health and spirit. Unless we prioritize them to the top of our list, it is easy to let them slip through our fingers. Unfortunately, the age of electronic tethering can also lead to increasingly blurred lines between them, making it next to impossible to disengage ourselves from one priority in order to focus on another.

As the New Year begins and a flurry of daunting resolutions pass through our minds, let’s sit back and focus on what is truly important. Well being is not defined by reaching impossible one dimensional goals. It is about setting priorities and making sure that all of them are being attended to justly. Let’s make us a priority: our health, relationships, professional goals and spirit. Make sure that when we are with our family, they are the priority, and when it is time for our spirit, it’s uninterrupted time to reflect without distraction, even if it is the ten minute drive to work; learn to disengage when we need to, and pay full attention to the priority that is in front of us. Burnout is almost always self-inflicted, let our well being be the guide to our happiness.