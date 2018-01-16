One Of Instagram's Most Hyped Mexican Spots Just Debuted Carne Asada Cup Noodles

For some of us, our first introduction to cooking could very well have been preparing our own Nissin Cup Noodles®. The process was simple – boiling water, pouring it into the cup, and letting the noodles sit for a few minutes.

Josh Torres, owner of Cali Tacos in Orange, California, still remembers waiting in anticipation for that hot cup of steamy noods as a kid.

Now as the owner of one of Southern California’s most well-known burrito spots, he’s adding his own spin on the classic recipe.

Cali Tacos is already well known for their stuffed, oversized tacos and burritos – like the Angel Burrito that weighs in at almost a pound, and is packed with fries, shrimp and carne asada.

So, it was only natural for Torres to use juicy carne asada, shredded cheddar cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese in an exclusive Cali Tacos collaboration with Nissin Cup Noodles. His creation is topped off with Cali Taco’s signature Cali Sauce, making this colorful meal an instant classic.

For anyone that loves a steaming hot Cup Noodles – and some of the most incredible Mexican cuisine in Southern California – get ready for the Carne Asada Cup Noodles, only available at NOODS NOODS NOODS presented by Nissin Cup Noodles.

By Evan Lancaster