One of the Most Powerful Virtual Conferences for Women Entrepreneurs is Days Away: Back to Business

Black women make up a group of the fastest growing entrepreneurs. There are so many powerhouse Black women out here killing the game as coaches, consultants, digital marketers, social influencers and more and they are open and willing to help the next sista get what she needs to succeed in life and business.

Lashanda Henry is one of those women. As the founder of SistaSense, Ms. Henry has been making significant moves in the world of technology and entrepreneurship for almost two decades. She states, “I truly believe the success of your business depends on the company that you keep. Beyond providing my services as a web designer and mentor to other women in business, I am most passionate about creating spaces where women can learn from and support one another.” As a digital marketer and super-performing entrepreneur, Lashanda created a platform that allows women entrepreneurs to learn from a panel of experienced and notable voices in business by way of the “The Back to Business Virtual Conference: The Ultimate Conference for Black Women Entrepreneurs.” In its seventh year, this year’s conference seems to be the best one yet. The lineup of “experienced, successful six and seven-figure sisters” who know and live the game of money, marketing and sales will blow you away!

Back to Business 2017 Powerhouse Lineup

The Back to Business Virtual Conference will be held on October 26, 2017, from 10a-9p EST. There are no bags to pack or flights to book; you can conveniently join in online or listen in over the phone. Ms. Henry states, “I intentionally host Back to Business as a virtual event, so its affordable and accessible to all women here in the states and across the globe in need of business training; especially in the areas of technology, online marketing, and sales.” Ladies can attend from the comfort of their homes, tune in live or listen to the replays at their leisure! Each year Back to Business features over ten leading ladies of business and entrepreneurship. Let me remind you of who you’ll be learning from and what goodness they’ll be teaching you this year:

• LaShanda Henry presents: Start Here, Get Clear, Move Forward.

Learn how to determine your next best business step with clarity and confidence.

• Lisa Marie Goodson presents: The Spiritual Art of Selling: Sell or Be Sold - the Best Sales and Business Practices for Healers, Beauty Experts, Health and Wellness Professionals.

• Cameka Smith presents: How to Build a Kickass Tribe by Activating Faith over Fear.

• Kim Coles presents: Find Your Personal POP - the secret to finding your Purpose on this Planet so that you can share your GIFTS with the world.

• Becky Davis presents: Pray Through to Break Through.

• Dr. Venus Opal Reese Presents: 5 Strategies 7-Figure Sisters Use to Build Service-Based Businesses to their 1st Million. Break generational curses and make a REAL difference!

• Abiola Abrams presents: Living Abundantly: How to Unblock Your Money.

• Catherine Soliz-Rey presents: Wake The F(fierceness) Up - Learn the 9 Ways to stop playin’, take charge of your life, and start becoming the women you want to be now.

• Sharvette Mitchell presents: The Facebook IT Factor: Discover the Secret to Marketing Success.

• Tretta Bush presents Consistent Cash Flow On Your Terms: Learn how to get paid faster, create efficient payment processes, and control your cash flow.

• LaShanda Henry presents: Small List, Big Results

How to Promote Your Business and Profit even with a small email list or social following.

Master Class Sessions:

• Richelle Shaw presents: How to Add $100k to $1M to Your Business Instantly Without Adding Employees, overhead or a big marketing budget.

• Jai Stone presents: Catapult Your Brand Through Speaking the Secret to getting booked and becoming a Paid Professional Speaker with a Bad-Ass Brand.

• Lynette Crosby presents: Close Your Core and Open Yourself Up to Greatness – How to overcome the internal and external whispers of doubt and nay-sayers, so you can feel better, speak your truth, live in your purpose and confidently create the life of your dreams.

• Marcyline Bailey presents: Break Away from the Vortex of Crazy. Entrepreneurs and professional women are under a tremendous amount of stress. Tap into simple relaxation methods and stress relief techniques for hardworking professionals who want to be happy.

• Fay Lawrence presents: Professional and Polished: The steps every entrepreneur and career professional needs to take to create a LinkedIn Profile that turns heads and attracts attention.

• Ronisha Sheed presents: Becoming A Boss: How to carve out time to be a part-time entrepreneur while working in your 9-to-5 "bridge job."

• Tieshena Davis presents: How to Think Like a Bookpreneur; book publishing, marketing and sales steps every new author needs to know.

• LaShanda Henry presents: Working with Wordpress: A getting started training for beginners on setting up your Wordpress website, adding posts, pages, social media content and more.

BOOM! There you have it. There will be an overflow of greatness pouring from your computer screen so don’t miss out. Because I believe in the vision of Ms. Henry’s conference and I know for myself that her lineup is superb, I’ve made it my business to make sure you can easily secure your seat. So go ahead and click here to get registered. After the conference, I’d love to know what your best takeaways were, so feel free to let me know in the comments or email me at Maleeka@officialmaleeka.com!

Connect with Lashanda at www.sistasense.com and on Instagram at @sistasense. And don't forget to grab you seat HERE!