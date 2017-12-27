One Plan You Should Be Making Right Now

This coming New Year’s Eve, millions of Americans will make a resolution to quit smoking with the goal of stubbing out their last cigarette on December 31st. But, as nice as it sounds to start 2018 immediately smokefree, only 4-7 percent of people are able to quit smoking cold turkey. Smoking is an addiction with physical, mental and social components, and quitting is not easy. But with a little time and preparation, you can make a plan that will help you be smokefree for good.

This New Year’s Eve, rethink your resolution and make a plan to become smokefree. Below are a few tips on how to create your Quit Plan.

1. Commit to Your Quit. Even people who want to quit smoking can have mixed feelings. You’ll likely have a better chance of quitting if you are ready to quit. The American Lung Association has a quick survey to help you decide if you are truly ready despite any doubts you may have. If you are ready to quit smoking, then write your reasons down – whether for your health, your family and friends, your pets, or to save time and money. Putting pen to paper and keeping that list handy will help you stay strong through the toughest part of your quit.

2. Set a Quit Date. A Quit Date gives you time to prepare for your quit smoking attempt, as well as a date to celebrate how long you’ve been smokefree. Give yourself a few weeks to look back on past quit smoking attempts to learn how to be more successful this time around, and talk to your doctor about quitting smoking. Advice and support from a healthcare provider that includes counseling and medication can double your chances of quitting smoking.

3. Track Your Smoking Triggers. Do you reach for a cigarette when you drive to work or when you sit down to watch television? Do you have the urge to smoke during stressful times at work? Make note of all those times that trigger the urge to smoke, and come up with alternatives like taking a different route to work or moving the furniture around in your living room to avoid those patterns, or create some smokefree tactics to manage workday stress.

4. Enlist Some Support. If you look back on your greatest achievements, support from key people was likely an important factor in your success. Quitting smoking is no different. In a 2015 survey sponsored by the American Lung Association and Pfizer, 80 percent of 483 adult smokers who were trying to quit said that support from family, friends, or coworkers was very important to their success. Enlisting supporters that will cheer you on and help you during the tough moments can help you stay on track.

5. Make a Plan for Slip-Ups. Slipping up and having a cigarette can happen, especially during the first three months of quitting. But a few slip-ups are never good reasons to completely abandon your quit smoking attempt. The important thing is to learn from the slip-up, make a plan to avoid it in the future, and keep going.

6. And Go! With all that preparation, you’ll be more prepared for whatever comes your way during your quit journey. Track your smokefree success with the Quitter’s Circle app, developed by the American Lung Association and Pfizer.