One Sandy Hook Dad's Week With The Dalai Lama

Prior to December of 2012, if someone had told Dr. Jeremy Richman that in the course of five years he would be traveling to India to discuss the science of violence and compassion with The Dalai Lama, he probably would have thought them delusional.

However, that would have been before Dr. Richman’s six year old daughter, Avielle Rose Richman was killed along with nineteen of her friends and classmates and six of her educators in the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting.

Within days after the shootings, Dr. Richman, a neuroscientist by profession, and his wife, Jennifer, created The Avielle Foundation to promote what they call,“brain health.” The foundation works to prevent violence and to build compassion through neuroscience research, community engagement and education.

“We have to recognize the brain is just like any other organ and can be healthy or unhealthy. It is also the source of all our behaviors, including violence,” says Dr. Richman. “Therefore, to stop violence, we must understand the brain illnesses, the abnormal brain chemistry and structure, that underlie it.”

Over the course of the past five years The Avielle Foundation has funded a number of major neurological and public health studies that have deepened our understanding of violence. “While knowing is critically important, it is not enough,” continued Dr. Richman. “We have to engage and educate the everyday world citizen to recognize the risk factors that lead to violence and the protective factors that lead to kindness, connection, and compassion and to apply our findings to strengthen brain health.”

Over the course of a week, youth leaders from conflicted countries around the world attended workshops led by United States Institute of Peace field experts and the delegates, culminating in open discussions with the Dalai Lama. During this time, they were able to ask questions and discuss the problems they face in their home countries each day. The program aimed to provide inspiration and training to these youth leaders who work to promote peace in the face of the world’s most violent conflicts. The leaders shared their stories and presented ideas on how to non-violently manage conflict within their communities. These communities, despite being quite diverse (representing 10 countries from Asia, the Middle East, and Africa) share uncanny similarities in the adversity being faced. With wisdom from the Dalai Lama on the role of compassion and what he calls “secular values,” as well as educational insight from the delegates, the program expanded the effectiveness of the youth leaders’ work as they strive for tangible, peaceful change.

Across the world, extremist groups specifically recruit and target youth for violence. In order to counteract this pattern of radicalization, leadership must arise from within the generations being targeted, which is the role these young peacebuilders have taken on.

As a delegate, Dr. Richman served as mentor to the youth to build their leadership skills and share a scientific, specifically neuroscientific, perspective to violence, conflict, and peace. This conference provided a platform for international advocacy of youth priorities in regard to peace and security, utilizing Dr. Richman and the other delegates as resources for the youth leaders both during the conference and after, as they return to their home countries

“Meeting so many young and innovative thought leaders who, despite profound violence and adversity in their lives, still find ways to help others achieve peace and compassion is truly inspiring,” reflected Dr. Richman.

The conference commenced with a talk from The Dalai Lama on Science, Spirituality and World Peace in which he expressed:

“We can change our minds. We don’t have to give in to anger and hatred. Since compassion and anger cannot co-exist, the more we cultivate compassion the more our anger will be reduced.”

The theme of using our minds to cultivate compassion continued throughout the conference as the leaders and delegates discussed ways of promoting compassion and diminishing brutality in the world's most violence stricken communities.

“Watching the interaction between The Dalai Lama and the young leaders - his embracing of their stories and his guiding them through inspiration - was quite moving,” remarked Dr. Richman.

The Dalai Lama noted that for someone as old as he, there is little to worry about, but the younger generation must question whether they want the 21st century to be another century of killing, war, and destructive emotions.

“If it is motivated by anger, science is likely to be destructive,” observed The Dalai Lama. “We have marvelous brains—how sad it would be if we only use them to find ways to kill each other.”

Dr. Richman and the other attendees listened attentively as The Dalai Lama implored that we use our intelligence to develop “secular ethics” and inner values that will hold up even when material values, taught by current education, eventually fail. Just as The Avielle Foundation aims to prevent violence and build compassion through neuroscience research, The Dalai Lama expresses that going forward we need to focus our energy on the positive changes science can achieve if we study the brain and its capacity for empathy.

This is precisely what The Avielle Foundation does and why it was included in this important conference; by funding cutting edge neuroscience and educating communities across the globe, it is helping to shift the way our society views violence, compassion and brain health.

After Avielle’s murder, people frequently remarked to Dr. Richman and his wife, Jennifer that they “could not imagine” what they were going through.

"You have to imagine it," says Dr. Richman.

Indeed, given that discomfort is almost always a catalyst for authentic change, it makes sense that The Richmans would encourage others to step outside their comfort zone. "When you allow yourself to imagine such tragedies, says Dr. Richman, “you'll be motivated to take action."

Imaginations were undeniable hard at work at the peace building conference as participants shared ideas on to transform conflicts at home into peaceful change.

As the tag line of The Avielle Foundation so beautifully states,“You Can Imagine…”

For more info on The Avielle Foundation and how to help support brain health research visit: www.aviellefoundation.org