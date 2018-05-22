Just One-Third Of Americans Think Trump Is Successfully Draining The Swamp

Just under one-third of Americans believe President Donald Trump has done even somewhat well at fulfilling his promise to “drain the swamp,” a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds.

Only 8 percent of those polled believe that Trump has done very well at eliminating government corruption, while 24 percent say he’s done somewhat well, 13 percent say he’s not done very well, and 39 percent sat he hasn’t done well at all.

One-quarter of respondents say that Trump is more honest than most other politicians in Washington, with 45 percent saying he’s less honest, and 16 percent that he’s close to average.

Opinions are, unsurprisingly, divided along political lines, although Trump’s opponents are both more unanimous and more emphatic in their distaste for his job performance. About three-quarters of Trump voters say the president has done at least somewhat well in draining the swamp, but just 22 percent saying he’s done very well. By contrast, 81 percent of Hillary Clinton voters give Trump the lowest possible rating for his performance.

(The poll was taken before a sinkhole handed the Trump administration’s opponents an on-the-nose metaphor by opening up on the North Lawn of the White House.)

Across the survey, the topline results are almost unchanged since spring 2017, when 30 percent thought Trump was doing well at draining the swamp. Since then, the polling suggests, he’s neither lost the faith of his core supporters nor done much to attract new support.

These findings add to the body of evidence that views of the president’s personal characteristics may be largely ― though not entirely ― baked in, mirroring his remarkably stable approval numbers.

And, considerably more than a year into Trump’s tenure in the White House, the poll finds he’s still not viewed as a Washington insider by his supporters or opponents. Just 16 percent of those polled describe him as a part of the political establishment, while 61 percent say he’s more of an outsider.

The HuffPost/YouGov poll consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted May 16-18 among U.S. adults using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the adult U.S. population.

HuffPost has teamed up with YouGov to conduct daily opinion polls. You can learn more about this project and take part in YouGov’s nationally representative opinion polling. More details on the polls’ methodology are available here.