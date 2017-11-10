One To Watch: Release The Movie!

It’s true, as a journalist, I get invitations to all types of events. Entertainment events are among my favorites, and under that umbrella, movies are my absolute favorite!

I got the invitation to pre-screen the movie Release, and from the image in the e-mail, they had my attention . I clicked the link and watched the trailer and I KNEW this was one I had to see. I was literally on the edge of my seat and felt cheated when the trailer left me on a cliffhanger. Check the trailer out for yourself: http://www.releasethemovie2017.com

So, the plot was centered around the wife of a religious man. Sounds simple, right? Nope, it was anything but. Without giving away all of the twists and turns, I can say that this movie starts out on a silent note—with oppression filling the air and ends on a note that had me wanting to pick up the phone to call someone.

After the movie wrapped, the Q&A helped to alleviate some of my angst. I had the pleasure of meeting the geniuses that put the film together and the two leading ladies that carried the plot.

Edward Varnie (director and co-writer), Graham Waldrop (co-writer and co-producer) and Alexa Reass (producer) shares the behind the scenes magic that it took to create a body of work that encompassed every emotion on the spectrum. Actresses Jackie Renee Robinson (played Rosalinda) and Lauren Karaman (played Ariana) revealed the personal work that it took to bring the complex characters to life. Including myself, everyone in the audience had question after question after question. It’s safe to assume that the writing, production and acting was so good that we all felt comfortable asking the panelists a million questions.

Release The Movie 2017 Jackie, Edward, Lauren, Alexa & Graham

In the hopes that the world gets to see the movie too, I hope that it finds its way into theaters nationwide after their film festival run. I don’t know about how movies make it to the box office but I’ll be on the lookout.

Until next time!