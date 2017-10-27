Online offering for Employer Branding professionals designed to establish access to employer branding research available to every company

An online offering for Employer Branding professionals, Ruby is designed to establish access to high-level employer branding research available to every company. Universum’s current clientele is made up primarily of global enterprise companies more likely to be listed in the Fortune 500 than in TechCrunch.

“We realized that many small and medium sized business (even startups) were starting to explore the concept of employer branding, but with many offerings, ours included, they weren’t able to get access to industry benchmarks, EB best practices and other tools they needed to help them take those first steps.” said Jonas Barck, Global CMO at Universum Global.

Universum decided to bundle their best research and webinars into a subscription model so that even a small firm could access their research.

“Small and medium sized companies are not only more attractive to students as we saw in our WMAE (World’s Most Attractive Employers) report, they’re also catching up to the enterprise at a staggering speed when it comes to investment and research around building their own employer brand,” said Universum’s CEO, Petter Nylander. “Until now our research has been accessed mostly by the Fortune 500 and we wanted to change that”.

According to Universum’s Employer Branding Now data, the proportion of companies among WMAEs who have developed an EVP now stands at 84%. For large and medium organizations, the main challenge associated with EVP development is leadership commitment, which has become ever more important as the actions necessary to build a strong employer brand increasingly extend well beyond the confines of recruitment.

For smaller organizations, the most common challenge given more limited human resources, was simply finding the time.

The entry-level membership is designed for small companies who want to think big, but there’s also a part of the subscription that executives anticipate will attract those who want to bring employer branding into their organization but don’t yet have buy-in or budget to move forward. Universum calls EVP, Candidate Segmentation, and Targeted Communications, the ‘Employer Branding Trailblazers.’

Monthly members will receive the following Ruby-exclusive services:

Consultation: Upon request, Universum branding experts provide advice on any given issues from members, highlighting strengths, weaknesses, and solutions.

Monthly Newsletter: Member's monthly newsletter contains top global research related to employer branding, including new and upcoming trends, best practices, insights, and updates.

Industry Benchmark: Gain insights on exactly what talent is looking for and set benchmarks for your specific industry.

Events and Webinars: Receive exclusive invites to Universum Global events and webinars.

E-Books: Discover a vast and comprehensive library. Unlock the talent potential with limitless access to a variety of content that will help professionals become better recruiters, improve employer branding and talent acquisition efforts.

Toolkits: Build employer brand knowledge with step-by-step toolkits and guides that are proven to help further improve employer brand.

Employer Branding Academy Discount: Members receive a $300 discount for access to Universum's Employer Branding Academy, which has helped hundreds of companies improve talent acquisition strategies.

The company decided to unveil this new option to the crowds at HR Technology, due to its reputation in the industry as an innovation hub. Universum will be offering demos of all its online products including Sapphire, Emerald, and Diamond. HR Technology attendees will also be able to win 10 free year-long memberships at the show.