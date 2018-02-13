HUFFPOST FINDS
02/13/2018 03:38 pm ET

18 Online Vintage Clothing Stores You'll Want To Bookmark

2018's trendiest looks build on retro-inspired styles.

By Brittany Nims
Andry5 via Getty Images

Among 2018′s biggest style and fashion trends are retro-inspired looks like berets, 100-percent cotton non-stretch jeans, and vintage logo tees and sweatshirts. 

Needless to say, we’re taking stock of vintage clothing stores we can shop online for the year’s trendiest accessories. From vintage flannel and distressed band tees, to wiggle skirts and high-waist jeans, we’ve pulled together the best online vintage clothing stores you’ll want to bookmark for the essentials. 

Take a look below at 18 of our favorites sites online to buy vintage clothing and accessories: 

  • 1 Unique Vintage
    Unique Vintage
    Designed for retro-minded women, Unique Vintage carries retro clothing for every taste, style and occasion. From Plus, Wedding and Prom, you can even shop by era for the exact style you're looking for. The brand has a brick-and-mortar location in Burbank, Cali., where it's become a staple for Hollywood's TV and movie studios, too. 

    Check out Unique Vintage
  • 2 Mint Threads
    Etsy // Mint Threads
    Mint Threads is an Etsy shop that sells a mix of authentic vintage clothing and handmade clothing. You'll find everything from vintage '50s dresses and cardigans to grunge sweaters and retro flannel. 

    Check out Mind Threads
  • 3 Nasty Gal
    Nasty Gal
    Founded by Sophia Amoruso a decade ago, Nasty Gal has since grown from an eBay venture to cool-girl fashion label, with a bent toward vintage styles and retro fits. 

    Check out Nasty Gal.
  • 4 Flying Apple Vintage
    Etsy // Flying Apple Vintage
    Flying Apple Vintage describes itself as "vintage clothing for the modern adventurer." The shop adds curated and new vintage items every week, and carries an assortment of clothing like rompers, jumpsuits, overalls, pinafores, coats and trousers.

    Check out Flying Apple Vintage.
  • 5 Dirty Birdies Vintage
    Etsy // Dirty Birdies Vintage
    Dirty Birdies Vintage carries an assortment of vintage clothing and decor for different kinds of styles and tastes. You'll find flannel and denim shirts, bags and accessories, vintage dresses and blouses and even jewelry. 

    Check out Dirty Birdies Vintage
  • 6 Rokit London
    Rokit London
    Rokit is a London-based vintage clothing stores that's been selling "vintage denim thrifted from American cowboys" since 1986. The brand now has three locations across London, as well as an online store that ships globally. 

    Check out Rokit London.
  • 7 Modcloth
    Modcloth
    Known for its size-inclusive vintage-inspired styles, Modcloth has become a destination among retro lovers. From dresses and accessories to shoes and swimwear, Modcloth carries unique styles from hundreds of independent designers.

    Check out Modcloth.
  • 8 Dirty City Vintage
    Etsy // Dirty City Vintage
    This Etsy shop specializes in vintage clothing, with a focus on vintage lingerie. 

    Check out Dirty City Vintage
  • 9 Open For Vintage
    Open For Vintage
    Open For Vintage brings together vintage marketplaces offering luxurious and high-end pre-owned fashion and accessories. You can even haggle on pieces you want by instead making an offer rather than paying a flat fee. 

    Check out Open For Vintage
  • 10 216 Vintage Modern
    Etsy // 216 Vintage Modern
    216 Vintage Modern sells a variety of vintage items, but mostly features vintage logo sweatshirts, t-shirts, and graphic tees. 

    Check out 216 Vintage Modern.
  • 11 ASOS Marketplace
    ASOS Marketplace
    The ASOS Marketplace carries news and vintage pieces from more than 1,000 boutiques (including Rokit London). Find unique, one-of-a-kind pieces at prices you'll enjoy. 

    Check out ASOS Marketplace
  • 12 Restored Rose
    Etsy // RestoredRose
    Restored Rose specializes in USA-restored clothing, from flannels and vintage tee hybrids, to vintage sweaters and distressed band tees. 

    Check out Restored Rose.
  • 13 Farfetch
    Farfetch
    Farfetch specializes in luxury fashion, and brings vintage luxury to the masses. 

    Check out Farfetch
  • 14 Nefelibata Studio
    Etsy // Nefelibata Studio
    This Etsy shop specializes in vintage, high-waist denim, but also sells an assortment of vintage sweaters, denim jackets and other retro staples. 

    Check out Nefelibata Studio.
  • 15 Ragstock
    Ragstock
    Ragstock offers vintage-inspired essentials like fanny packs, sweatshirsts, flannel shirts and even onesie pajamas. Get free USA shipping when you spend $50 or more. 

    Check out Ragstock
  • 16 Echo Club House
    Etsy // Echo Club House
    If you're looking for '80s and '90s vintage, Echo Club House carries everything from platform slip-ons to itsy bitsy '90s sunglasses. 

    Check out Echo Club House.
  • 17 SCDVintage
    Etsy //SCDVintage
    SCDVintage means vintage. You'll find everything from hand-painted ceramics and engraved '40s lockets, to Edwardian lace dresses and vintage linen handkerchiefs. 

    Check out SCDVintage
  • 18 Firegypsy Vintage
    Etsy // Firegypsy Vintage
    Firegypsy Vintage is an Etsy shop that carries an assortment of vintage and vintage-inspired pieces, from high-rise denim and cut-off shorts to military jackets and ponchos.

    Check out Firegypsy Vintage

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Shoppable Vintage Style Fashion
18 Online Vintage Clothing Stores You'll Want To Bookmark

CONVERSATIONS