OnTheRise: Julian Kingston

Julian Kingston and I met when we were filming a short sketch for a mock wedding for a cultural club at SBU. Now, he is preparing a short film for the acclaimed Sundance Film Festival. Certainly, he’s come a long way from recording in my dorm room! Read about the next big name in Hollywood, God willing:

He grew up in Brooklyn with a deep love for film

Julian was born to two extremely extroverted parents, the type “to make conversation with anyone” - a quality that he has certainly inherited. He grew up with a love for movies, so much so that he spent an entire spring break in his adolescence watching dozens of movies straight. Film allowed him to enter a new world and become completely immersed in that reality for hours on end. These early experiences convinced him that he wanted to be an actor, but never told anyone.

Julian Kingston A scene from one of the first films Julian co-wrote and acted in.

Kingston attended at Stony Brook University

In high school, he became connected with Sponsors for Educational Opportunities (SEO), a non-profit that helps gear students for college and the workforce. With the help of this organization and his stellar work ethic, Julian was set on attending university - just not in New York. Ultimately, however, Stony Brook University on Long Island gave him the best financial package, and to Suffolk County he went; he graduated in 2017 with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

He continued pursuing his passion for filmmaking at SBU

Simply put, electrical engineering was not stimulating for Julian. When preparing for an exam during his Senior year, he and a few friends decided to create a YouTube channel and resolved to follow his passions for film on the side. Kingston and I met when we were filming a short sketch for a mock wedding for a cultural club at SBU. Certainly, he’s come a long way from recording in my dorm room!

Julian Kingston Julian honing in his skills on a photoshoot at Necessary Studios

Julian is up to some power moves

Since graduating in May, Kingston has gone head-first into the world of acting and filmmaking. He has joined Actors Access and been accepted to the Creative Mind Group filmmaking program. On the side, Julian continues to take freelance gigs to gain experience in every facet of the filmmaking process. He is currently in the process of creating a short film that will be screened at the Sundance Film Festival!

He has BIG goals

And I’m 100% certain that he can achieve them. In a decade, Julian wants to have made his mark in the film industry, pursuing his passion and telling meaningful stories in every one of his works. From acting to directing to writing his original feature films, I’m confident he can achieve anything he puts his mind to. His biggest goal?

“Black Panther 2!”