OnTheRise: Rob Markman (Exclusive Premiere of his new single, "Believe Me")

On a personal note, this interview is one of the coolest I’ve ever done. I used to get bullied growing up for being a Pakistani Muslim kid who liked hip-hop, and now I’m chopping it up with THE Rob Markman. You can’t make this up.

To be honest, I don’t know if you can consider Rob Markman “on the rise”. After all, he’s one of hip-hop’s most venerated journalist, having interviewed legends like Jadakiss and Kendrick Lamar and worked for XXL and Genius, amongst others.

Recently, he’s created his own music (read until the end for the exclusive premier of his new song Believe Me!) and has earned the respect of his peers. Read more about Rob below:

He’s from Flatbush, Brooklyn

Rob’s upbringing had an indelible impact on his life. “Flatbush made me who I am today”, Markman tells me. Many equate Flatbush with violence, but while there certainly were rough days (Rob narrowly avoided getting shot as a bystander in the midst of a gunfight), his community was one that gave him the strength to persevere through the trials and tribulations of life. Markman went on to attend Hunter College, where he got a degree in Media Studies.

Rob worked his way in the music industry from the ground-up

He began his foray into the industry by working in a mailroom a few blocks away from Hot 97’s studio. Slowly, he began freelancing for publications like Complex (well before their online days), Don Diva and The Source. Rob was so committed to hip-hop that when a full-time position at Scratch Magazine opened up - one that paid him less than his job at the mailroom - he took it instantly. When Scratch went out of business just three months after he got there, he was undeterred and eventually secured a job at XXL. Currently, he works for Genius as their Head for Artist Relations. “This didn’t happen overnight”, Markman says.

I’d have to concur.

Markman has recently started putting music out as well

Rob has been rapping since his grade school days and even put out some mixtapes. “I was a fan of hip-hop before anything else - I’m doing what comes from the heart”, Markman says, and he is taking his passion for rapping by creating his own content as well. He’s managed by well-respected hip-hop boss Hovain Hylton, who recently launched Left Right Management with Cinematic’s Jonny Shipes (who works with Joey Bada$$ and T-Pain, among other notable artists). His EP, Write to Dream, was released over the summer to much critical acclaim. It was so good, in fact, that Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God jokingly asked Markman if he had a ghostwriter. “There’s a lot of rappers that I know I’m better than”, he says in the album; he certainly has lived up to his words.

Exclusive: Listen to his new single Believe Me