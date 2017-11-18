OnTheRise: XCRPT

“I just started, but let me DJ - pass the aux bro!”, Andy tells me at our New Year's Eve party in 2015.

Nearly two years later, the DJ gig has already taken Andy Sun, known by his stage name XCRPT (pronounced “excerpt”) to great places. He’s performed at the Electric Zoo Festival, played for some of the top artists in the industry like Steve Aoki (his debut performance!) and Cash Cash, and released a chart topping single, “You” . I’ve had the distinct pleasure of seeing his successes unfold right in front of me - he and I went to high school together. Recently, we caught up on life and he filled me in on how he’s doing and what he’s up to. Here’s his #OnTheRise story:

He chose the name XCRPT because he wants to tell a story.

Andy began with the name Solaris, but that name was already taken. He needed his own name and his own brand to make his mark in the music industry. He thought, “Why do people listen to music? To tell a story.”

His new name, XCRPT, is an “excerpt” of the larger story he wants to tell.

XCRPT

He wants his music to be a journey - for the listener as well as himself.

XCRPT’s music will be a journey through his personal and musical life. His maturity as an individual will be developed with each successive track.

In his single “You”, XCRPT takes the listener through a journey of a young couple in love, the crescendo of the song meant to be a combination of their voices in an “explosion of feelings”.

He plans to take the listener through a journey through musical time, as well. His music is heavily inspired by Romantic era pianists such as Fredric Chopin and Franz Schubert. XCRPT plans to merge classical piano with EDM sounds to bring a new listening experience for his fans.

His upbringing was tumultuous at times, but has shaped the person he is today.

Growing up in Flushing was a difficult experience: it was a cutthroat environment and he was bullied as a child. The “Asian” stereotype negatively impacted him, especially when he came to Long Island. He came into his zone in high school, but the fear of not succeeding and displeasing his parents continued to linger.

His parents to their credit have been nothing but supportive of XCRPT and his ambitions. “They always told me ‘ if you want it, go get it’”. They want him to try his best in everything that he does and stand behind him 100%, albeit with concerns that the nocturnal lifestyle of a DJ may negatively impact his health.

XCRPT XCRPT performing at the Electric Zoo Festival

He’s currently an independent artist with big-time aspirations one day.

He hopes this phase of his career is a chance for him to show what he can do. He’s following his dreams because he loves what he does, not for the money or fame. “To any aspiring DJs and producers out there, do what you love and follow your passions”, Sun tells me.

XCRPT looks forward to paying his dues and moving up the ranks. “I’d love to work with Tchami, Malaa and Skrillex one day.”

At this pace (“You” was #1 on Beatport in a matter of days), that day may come sooner rather than later.

He has a new single coming out soon!

It’s going to be called “Fifth Column”, a dark house track that XCRPT says will reflect the “rising tensions in the world” with its use of dark loud bass and marching drums. In the immediate short term, he will be performing at the biggest dance halls in the NYC area and collaborating with some big name artists.

Safe to say, he’s made it a long way from DJ-ing our New Years party two years ago.

