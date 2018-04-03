As if we didn’t love Target enough, the discount retailer is giving high-end home destinations like West Elm and Anthropologie a run for their money with its latest collection, and we can’t take our eyes off of it.

Target’s new line, called Opalhouse, is a stunning assortment of more than 1,300 pieces across bedding, bath, decor and home furniture made up of ornate designs, intricate patterns, bold colors, and luxurious details.

Target

Opalhouse’s debut comes about six months after the launch of Target’s Project 62, the brand’s mid-century modern competitor to West Elm. With feminine florals, vibrant jewel tones and ornamental embellishments, Opalhouse is an Anthropologie aesthetic at Target prices.

“With the addition of Opalhouse, our guests will have access to more aesthetics than ever,” says Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, “giving them the opportunity to discover items that reflect their individuality and style, bringing joy to their homes in an easy, affordable way.”

The collection ranges from $2 to $550, with most pieces about $30. Opalhouse lands online and in-stores April 8.

Until then, take a sneak peek below at our favorite pieces from the collection: