Clinton Campaign Staffers Accuse Brazile Of Buying Into 'Russian Propaganda'

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign staffers have published an open letter in the wake of bombshell accusations by former interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile that Clinton controlled the committee.

The letter was published Saturday in Medium as DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement that the 2020 nominating process would be “unquestionably fair and transparent.” He said he is “more committed than ever before to restoring voters’ faith in our democratic process because even the perception of ... an unfair advantage undermines our ability to win. That is unacceptable.”

Brazile’s book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House,” claims that the Clinton campaign was keeping the DNC afloat financially. In return, Clinton expected to “wield control of its operations,” Brazile writes, even before her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate. (Read the excerpt in Politico.)

The open letter, signed by more than 100 people, including campaign chairman John Podesta and vice chair Huma Abedin, said that staffers “do not recognize the campaign” that Brazile “portrays in the book.”

They also say they are “shocked” that Brazile reportedly considered for a time pushing Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate amid her concerns about Clinton’s health after she fainted during a Sept. 11 memorial event.

“It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health,” the letter states.

Brazile’s consideration of Biden as a candidate — with Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) as his vice president — was reported by The Washington Post, which obtained an early copy of the book.

The Post also reported that Brazile referred to herself to as a slave because of her treatment by members of the Clinton campaign.

“I’m not Patsey the slave,” Brazile writes that she told them, referring to a character in the film, “12 Years a Slave.” “Y’all keep whipping me and whipping me and you never give me any money or any way to do my damn job. I am not going to be your whipping girl!”

There was no immediate response to the open letter from Brazile.

Brazile took over the DNC position in July 2016. She replaced Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was forced out after WikiLeaks released hacked emails involving her that that showed favoritism for Clinton during the primaries.

Brazile “came in to take over the DNC at a very difficult time,” the open letter noted. “We were grateful to her for doing so. She is a longtime friend and colleague of many of us and has been an important leader in our party.”

Brazile has found herself in the uncomfortable position of being cited by Donald Trump. The president referred to Brazile’s revelations in a tweet calling for a federal investigation of Clinton and the Democrats. Brazile told Trump to stop “trolling” her and stop misquoting her.

Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

....This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering - where is our Justice Department? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Today’s lesson: Being quoted by Donald Trump means being MIS-quoted by Donald Trump. Stop trolling me. #NeverSaidHillaryRiggedElection — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) November 3, 2017

Mr President, please—go back to attacking me. It’s better than having my own words scrambled and spewed out by you. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) November 3, 2017