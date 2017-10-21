Opening up a new market for advertising using VR and Blockchain

A unit of exchange between advertisers, content makers and users based on ‘gaze’ / eye tracking

Gaze Coin Gaze Technology Enabled by Blockchain

As the AR/VR world is opening up with tremendous opportunity, the major problem for any business to run or sustain is being able to generate revenue to stay afloat. The present revenue streams are running on purchase of hardware or purchase of system as support. The major problem for this is the lack of good ad networks being able to facilitate. The software or app as a standalone has no revenue streams as a freeware version making it difficult for businesses growth and control market share.

The hype surrounding Virtual Reality led many content producers, from small, independent creators to major gaming/movie studios and established media companies, to jump into virtual reality production with a voracity unseen since perhaps the dot-com explosion of the 1990s. Major brands and advertisers, dove in headfirst for fear of being left behind on one of the most promising leaps in mass media since the advent of the Internet. Because of the rush, many of these brands (and the agencies that consulted them), didn’t take time to consider how these VR campaigns, nearly all expensive, one-off branded content activations, would actually impact important KPIs like brand awareness, social sentiment, website traffic and, most importantly, sales. These branded VR content pieces, while certainly having “cool factor” and temporary PR value, inevitably ended up existing in silos.

The problem is that 20th century models are being used for 21st century technologies.

Gaze Coin fixes the main problem with monetizing VR/AR: How do you measure it (and therefore calculate ROI)?

Using patent-registered technology, Gaze Coin is the only VR/AR blockchain token (unit of exchange) measured by gaze control/eye tracking. By measuring “gaze”, Gaze Coin creates a model for advertising in VR/AR environments (from short-form experiences and simple digital objects all the way to fully-rendered virtual worlds) at the heart of how mixed reality is created and consumed through the eyes of the beholder. Brands can use eye-tracking in a myriad of ways, to evaluate their packaging designs, advertising, and online shopping behavior, in order to optimize the customer experience. Metrics include engagement (number of fixations, dwell time, % of time in an area), ease of processing (fixation duration), findability (time to first fixation and number of fixations prior to first fixation), order of processing (gaze path), comprehension (repeat fixations) and excitement (pupil dilation). All of those analytics metrics are built into the Gaze Coin development roadmap.

Benefits

1. Immutable (once a transaction is recorded, cannot be changed - only updated with another transaction; record visible to all stakeholders)

2. Measurable (specific and quantitatively verifiable)

3. Validates Engagement (stakeholders have visibility into exactly what assets users are engaging with, interacting with, viewing, etc.)

4. Customizable, Expandable (content creators/owners can mint their own token)

5. Useful for all things VR/AR (token has a wide variety of uses and can measure content, objects, spaces, avatars and more)

6. Non-Disruptive (operates seamlessly in the background without programming intervention)

7. Scalable (distributed and decentralized using Ethereum and later scalable through Plasma. The blockchain will be able to scale alongside the metaverse.)

Gaze Coin is the killer app for immersive advertising, allowing brands to:

• calculate precise ROI on VR/AR advertising and other VR/AR activations,

• collect meaningful data on consumer behavior in VR/AR, and

• evolve the ad format from interruptive ads that obstruct VR/AR experiences to more native, engaging formats including even becoming the entire experience.

Gaze Coin is the killer app for tracking copyright in VR/AR, allowing rights holders to:

• track content as it is created and changed in VR/ AR (remixed, versioned, addended, transferred, licensed, sold, discontinued, etc.) as well as track its consumption,

• collect meaningful data on content usage, lifecycle and audience engagement, and

• manage correct, appropriate payments to respective parties.

Gaze Coin in a virtual world (with-advertiser example) Front-End Action:

Gazecoin Front-End Action