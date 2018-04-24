In many ways the varying perspectives I face, and the conflicts they create, are not that different from the diversity of opinions we hear as a nation and the political discourse they have created around black lives and police brutality. In response to these differences, many choose to ignore, deny or try to change differing perspectives and the truths they represent rather than trying to understand varying viewpoints and reconcile our differences.

I tried to do this in my own life, and I’ve learned we cannot solve the problems we face concerning police and race if we continue to lie to ourselves about the nature of the problem. Real reconciliation can only occur when it starts with the truth, no matter how inconvenient it may be; no matter the level of discomfort it may cause. The truth may hurt, but selective ignorance is fatal.

We must learn the history of policing in this country and the role police have played in enforcing discriminatory laws. The truth is, significant racial disparities still exist in our policing and criminal justice systems. Many of the systems and practices in policing that exist today were designed in the 1950s and ’60s to enforce discriminatory laws and oppress black Americans who are still being and feeling oppressed at this very moment.

Despite the efforts of good officers, the continued use of these draconian operational systems and practices allow structural racism to remain and spread, and it allows racists officers to operate with impunity. And yes, we must accept that there are, in fact, some racist police officers. We must also acknowledge that the vast majority of cops are not racist and they honor the law enforcement profession.

It is a dangerous job and officers face many challenges. The truth is far too many of our communities are plagued by violence that create legitimate dangers for both the police and people we serve. However, it’s important to remember that race is not the cause of this community violence. The true cause is institutional racism, societal inequities in education and housing as well as law and order policies that use incarceration as a strategy for keeping the peace.