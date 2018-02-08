The money shot, captured in front-page pictures around the nation, came on the second day of the hearings. Hatch quoted Hill’s testimony to Thomas: “One of the oddest episodes I remember was an occasion in which Thomas was drinking a Coke in his office. He got up from the table at which we were working, went over to his desk to get the Coke, looked at the can and asked, ‘Who has put pubic hair on my Coke?’”

“Did you ever say that?” Hatch asked Thomas.

“No, absolutely not.”

Then, to an explosion of clicking shutters, Hatch held up a copy of William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel, The Exorcist.

“Ever read this book?” he asked Thomas.

“No, Senator.”

“Ever see the movie?”

“I have seen only the scene with the bed flapping.”

In what may be the most whacked accusation of plagiarism ever hurled, Hatch then charged Hill with cribbing her claim from the 20-year-old book. “‘Oh, Burk,’ sighed Sharon,” Hatch began reading. “In a guarded tone, she described an encounter between the Senator and the director. Dennings had remarked to him, in passing, said Sharon, that there appeared to be ‘an alien pubic hair floating around in my gin.’”

Amazing staff work — and this was before Google! On the other hand, as Garry Wills put it, “If she had said Thomas called her a bug, Hatch would presumably have proved that the exchange did not take place by brandishing Kafka’s Metamorphosis.”