You’re walking along peacefully enjoying your life when WHAM! Out of the blue.... What the hell was that? I don’t know but it stung, didn’t it? It’s happened to everyone and will probably happen again at some point. A left turn, someone oversteps a boundary, words are said, or actions are done that are unavoidable. Inevitably someone’s feelings get hurt; in this case, those feelings are your own. A wise man shared his simple and elegant words of truth, “just another opportunity for growth.” Those words may seem cliche or like something you would read on social media. But when you sit back and think about the impact those words can have, and put those words into action, everything changes.

Take for instance when someone oversteps a boundary and places themselves between you and a family member creating drama for no reason. You can choose to fire off a rampage of nasty texts or phone calls and let them know exactly how far over the line they have gone, or you can choose to let it be an opportunity for personal growth. Love yourself enough to know engaging with that person will only make matters worse. Know and own your own part, forgive yourself when necessary and get on with your day. You can never control another persons words or actions, all you can control are your own actions and reactions.

Words are easy, actions are tough, but the hardest is keeping your eyes open enough to see that not everyone is on the same path you are. Not everyone can see the good in others, and rarely will you find two people who are in the same place of their lives at the same time. When you come across people who aren’t in the same place, realize that doesn’t make them bad people. Find some peace in knowing that everyone has a story, everyone has pain, everyone has feelings; and everyone is deserving of kindness and love. Insecurities create baiting opportunities for those who are not at peace with themselves, or who are not fully happy in their own lives. Having the wherewithal in the moment to say, “just another growth opportunity,” taking the action of not reacting, or having the ability to take a breath and choose a different reaction IS the growth. Taking advantage of the opportunity to grow is taking a situation that is already bad, and instead of making it worse, simply choosing a different action. Grow through patience, grow through understanding, or maybe even grow through simply walking away.

One of the biggest things I have learned is I will never be done growing as a person. Learning how to love myself was difficult. Loving myself first was one of the hardest things I have ever truly processed. Loving myself more is an effort made almost on a daily level. Today I choose to love myself more, I choose to not let others bad choices impede on my happiness. I choose to not let my past define who I can become and I choose to let go of things that are simply out of my control. Instead, I choose to let this be another growth opportunity and it has made all the difference in my life.