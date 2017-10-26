Opposites Attract in This Artfully Balanced San Francisco Home

Contrasting elements take center stage in design duo Susan and Ben Work's home and office.
Susan and Ben Work weren’t looking to buy a home when they stumbled on an Edwardian building while biking back from brunch one Saturday in San Francisco’s NOPA (North of the Panhandle) neighborhood. “We noticed this yellow house, and the door was wide open,” says Susan. For the full home tour, click here.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS