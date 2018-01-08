Oprah And Stedman Hint She's Open To Presidential Run

After delivering an empowering rallying call for a “new day” for women at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, Oprah Winfrey said she has no plans to run for president, but that it is something she’d consider.

Social media lit up with calls for the media mogul to run for president following her moving speech, which she gave after becoming the first black woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award. When the Los Angeles Times asked if she’d think about a 2020 bid, Winfrey slyly responded “okay.”

But she also told Bloomberg while backstage at the ceremony that she is not actively pursuing a campaign.

When asked if she had plans to run, Winfrey replied that, “I don’t ― I don’t.”

George Pimentel via Getty Images Oprah Winfrey poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham separately suggested that her fans, who are urging her to run for office, shouldn’t give up hope.