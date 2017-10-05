Oprah Gives Ellen A Lesson On How To Choose The Perfect Size … Cucumber

This is bananas.

During their visit, which can be seen in a hilarious two-part video that aired on DeGeneres’ talk show Wednesday, the celebrity duo ran amok in the store’s produce section. The two can be seen picking up various fruits and vegetables and cracking jokes.

At one point, Ellen walks up to Oprah with two cucumbers of different sizes and asks her: “What is the right size, though?”

To which Oprah gives a totally appropriate response.

TheEllenShow Mmm hmm.