QUEER VOICES
10/05/2017 02:07 pm ET

Oprah Gives Ellen A Lesson On How To Choose The Perfect Size … Cucumber

And we're not really talking about cucumbers, guys.
By Elyse Wanshel

This is bananas.

Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres went to a local grocery store to promote Winfrey’s new food line, O, That’s Good!

During their visit, which can be seen in a hilarious two-part video that aired on DeGeneres’ talk show Wednesday, the celebrity duo ran amok in the store’s produce section. The two can be seen picking up various fruits and vegetables and cracking jokes.

At one point, Ellen walks up to Oprah with two cucumbers of different sizes and asks her: “What is the right size, though?”

To which Oprah gives a totally appropriate response.

TheEllenShow
Mmm hmm.

To find out her answer — and see all the fabulous ladies’ hijinks in their full glory — check out the videos above and below!

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Television Ellen De Generes Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Gives Ellen A Lesson On How To Choose The Perfect Size … Cucumber
CONVERSATIONS