Oprah Denies Any Presidential Bid Despite 'Vote Of Confidence' Tweet

An Oprah Winfrey presidential campaign would be one of our favorite things, but it’s not going to happen.

The talk show legend started a flurry of speculation on Thursday when she retweeted a New York Post column suggesting she might be the Democrats’ best hope in 2020.

“Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!” she added.

@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017

The idea that Winfrey might run against President Donald Trump got a thumbs-up from many of her Twitter followers:

Think of the campaign posters!! Sunglasses and scarfs!!! 😜😍 — PurplePersister (@KrisIsPissed) September 29, 2017

this woman owns a multi billion dollar enterprise that she built from scratch. she's done more than your president ever could. — Dennis 🇭🇳🏳️‍🌈🖖🏽 (@tansahsa) September 29, 2017

# Oprah bankruptcies -0

# contractors Oprah failed to pay 0

# failed enterprises 0

# ppl employed who aren't relatives 1000s — Skipperdee (@Skipperdee2015) September 29, 2017

But apparently it’s a no-go, according to a publicist for Winfrey.

“She was just thanking the reporter, she is not running for office,” the publicist told TheWrap on Friday.

Back in June, Winfrey told the Hollywood Reporter that the idea of being a candidate was just a pipe dream.

“I will never run for public office,” she said. “That’s a pretty definitive thing. ... And I don’t know [if I could beat Trump]. I don’t know the answer to that. I will never have to know the answer to that because I will never run for public office.”

