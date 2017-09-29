Oprah Denies Any Presidential Bid Despite 'Vote Of Confidence' Tweet

An Oprah Winfrey presidential campaign would be one of our favorite things, but it’s not going to happen.
The talk show legend started a flurry of speculation on Thursday when she retweeted a New York Post column suggesting she might be the Democrats’ best hope in 2020.
“Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!” she added.
The idea that Winfrey might run against President Donald Trump got a thumbs-up from many of her Twitter followers:
But apparently it’s a no-go, according to a publicist for Winfrey.
“She was just thanking the reporter, she is not running for office,” the publicist told TheWrap on Friday.
Back in June, Winfrey told the Hollywood Reporter that the idea of being a candidate was just a pipe dream.
“I will never run for public office,” she said. “That’s a pretty definitive thing. ... And I don’t know [if I could beat Trump]. I don’t know the answer to that. I will never have to know the answer to that because I will never run for public office.”
Too bad because she had a potentially great platform if this GIF is any indication.