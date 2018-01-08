People Want Oprah To Run For President After Her Powerful Golden Globes Speech

Oprah Winfrey brought the audience to its feet with a commanding speech during the Golden Globes on Sunday.
The media mogul and actress became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night’s awards show. During her acceptance speech, Winfrey touched on sexual misconduct and her impressive career, and made a plea for press freedom.
Her strongest words came in the final moments of her speech, when she delivered a message of hope while calling for unity:
“I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”
It didn’t take long for Twitter to react: Oprah for president.
