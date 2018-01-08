People Want Oprah To Run For President After Her Powerful Golden Globes Speech

Oprah Winfrey brought the audience to its feet with a commanding speech during the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The media mogul and actress became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night’s awards show. During her acceptance speech, Winfrey touched on sexual misconduct and her impressive career, and made a plea for press freedom.

Her strongest words came in the final moments of her speech, when she delivered a message of hope while calling for unity:

“I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to react: Oprah for president.

Here’s some of the best of what people had to say:

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

I mean, it's been fun to joke about Oprah running for president, but that speech really was presidential. That was phenomenal, even by her standards.#GoldenGlobes #TimesUp — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 8, 2018

WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/9KxjsiHYts — Tyler Dinucci, Like, a Very Stable Genius (@TylerDinucci) January 8, 2018

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

I don’t want Oprah to run for president. I just want to implant a tiny clone of her into everyone’s brains so they make the best choices and live their best lives IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK SCIENCE — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 8, 2018

Now I know why the #GoldenGlobes are on a Sunday, because Oprah just took me to church.#Oprah — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) January 8, 2018

I'm ready to slap a sticker that says "A New Day Is On The Horizon, #Oprah 2020" on my car, laptop, water bottle, and everything i mf own — Kylie Rae (@highkeykylie) January 8, 2018

Our country would be better if we had a President who could speak as eloquently and passionately as #Oprah just did.#GoldenGlobes — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 8, 2018