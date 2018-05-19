Oprah Showed Up To The Royal Wedding And People Freaked Out

Oprah Winfrey, the closest person Americans have to a queen, showed up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on Saturday. Naturally, people lost their minds.

The media mogul wore a beautiful, blush pink dress by Stella McCartney and added a gorgeous, feathered hat. Friend Gayle King said that the dress was a last-minute purchase, as she’d previously bought one that was too white for the occasion.

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images

PA Wire/PA Images

She was one of the first to arrive to the star-studded ceremony at Windsor Castle, walking in with actor Idris Elba:

.@Oprah Winfrey is among the surprise guests for the #RoyalWedding - she's taken her seat for the service which begins in just over two hours' time pic.twitter.com/8c7gCCedfw — ITV News (@itvnews) May 19, 2018

People freaked out the second she showed up to the royal nuptials:

OPRAH THE ACTUAL QUEEN IS HERE — Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) May 19, 2018

Oprah out here looking like your fanciest church Auntie. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/wAINcfMB9x — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) May 19, 2018

Imagine Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey were the first 2 guests to turn up at your wedding! 🤴👸🇬🇧 #RoyalWedding — Ryan Ward (@Ryan17ward) May 19, 2018

Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey are just some of the guests for the #RoyalWedding



The event of 2018 already. — 👑 DaddyMo PhD CEng 👑 (@officialdaddymo) May 19, 2018

And you get a hat, and you get a hat, and you get a hat, and you get a hat, and you get a hat, and you get a hat, and you get a hat, and you get a hat, and you get a hat! #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/3lOwq9SstI — BBC Three (@bbcthree) May 19, 2018

Oprah was later spotted looking for her seat at the chapel, a feeling any wedding guest knows all too well:

Oprah trying this find her seat 🤣 where are the ushers #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/1XG1rHmoLR — Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) May 19, 2018

Other famous guests, including Serena Williams and George and Amal Clooney, are expected to show up to Windsor castle shortly.